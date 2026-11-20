Lutfullo Sohibnazarov had to work through several reversals before finding a submission in his ONE Championship debut. The Tajik featherweight defeated Mirmehti Miriyev with an arm-triangle choke at 3:31 of the third round at ONE Friday Fights 179 on November 20, 2026, at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

The matchup paired a newcomer with an Azerbaijani opponent who had already won once on this stage. Miriyev entered off a unanimous decision over Batochir Batsaikhan at ONE Friday Fights 166. This time, his wrestling brought him opportunities, but it did not keep him out of the extended ground exchanges that ultimately decided the contest.

Round 1: An early clinch turns into a positional battle

The opening exchanges began at striking range, with both men keeping their hands high and looking for an entry. Miriyev closed the distance and pressed Sohibnazarov against the ropes. That initial clinch did not leave the debutant pinned there: when the action went to the canvas, the fighter in white shorts emerged on top.

Miriyev brought his legs high around his opponent’s shoulders while fighting from his back. Sohibnazarov stayed low, worked his arms free and adjusted his base rather than simply standing away. The pair moved between tight chest-to-chest pressure and moments when the top fighter could straighten his posture and make room for punches.

The Azerbaijani worked back up into another standing clinch in the closing portion of the round. He also spent time on top after the next scramble, forcing Sohibnazarov to defend from underneath. The positions changed again before the bell, with the Tajik back over his opponent as the opening five minutes expired.

Round 2: Miriyev’s escapes keep the exchanges alive

Miriyev again initiated contact early, wrapping up the upper body and putting his opponent down near the ropes. He briefly held the better position, but Sohibnazarov reversed the situation within the first minute. From there, the newcomer alternated between controlling the head and upper body and raising his posture to attack.

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The struggle was not confined to one static position. Miriyev turned to his knees and found another opening to come over the top. Sohibnazarov responded with a further reversal, making the Azerbaijani carry his weight again. Miriyev used his legs and forearms to create barriers while the Tajik tried to get around them.

With roughly a minute and a half remaining, Sohibnazarov was upright over his grounded opponent and throwing down toward the guard. Miriyev subsequently built back toward his feet, only for the action to return to the mat. The closing seconds brought another sustained spell of top pressure, but no stoppage; both men reached the final round.

Round 3: Sohibnazarov closes the space around the head and arm

The final frame opened with a brief return to stand-up exchanges, including kicks at range, before another collision near a corner. Sohibnazarov secured the upper position in the ensuing ground exchange. Miriyev initially kept his legs engaged around him and continued trying to turn rather than accepting a settled position underneath.

Another scramble briefly gave Miriyev room above his opponent, but Sohibnazarov regained control and tightened his work around the head and an arm. His chest stayed close as he adjusted his knees and hips, denying the separation that had allowed the earlier exchanges to continue. The referee moved in to watch the developing submission closely.

Sohibnazarov then established the arm-triangle and maintained the squeeze until the referee intervened. The winner released his grip and sat back as officials attended to Miriyev. The result gives the 24-year-old, listed by ONE with Team Tursunov and Tiger Muay Thai, a 1-0 promotional record; Miriyev’s ONE record stands at 1-1.

Elsewhere on the Bangkok card, Rahim Tcherchaiko finished Sunvo with a flying knee, while Superjeng stopped Wuttikrai in the Muay Thai co-main event, and Chalamkaw knocked out Natty Dodds in 24 seconds.