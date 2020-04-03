Luke Rockhold Reveals The One Fight He Wish He Could Have Had

Luke Rockhold Wishes He Could Have Fought Anderson Silva

Luke Rockhold is on the fence about whether or not he will compete again. Regardless of that, he knows what fight he wishes he could have gotten.

Rockhokd’s career may be the definition of up and down. He has reached the highest pinnacle of the sport by becoming UFC and Strikeforce middleweight champion. However that was followed by a string of injuries, and being knocked out in three of his last four fights.

Following his most recent setback, Luke Rockhold revealed that he may not be interested in fighting anymore. As a result, he has been looking back on his career, and as he explained in the Major Waves Podcast, he knows which fight he wishes he could have had. (h/t MMAJunkie)

“I wish I would have had the chance to fight Anderson. Especially in that time, I think I would have beat him. I don’t know – I think there’s just promotional reasons. They didn’t see it quite right at that time. If I would have beat Vitor (Belfort), then me and Anderson would have fought right away, straight away. But then I had to go reprove myself through the ranks after that loss.”

Some may have thought that Rockhold would have wanted a third fight with his rival, Michael Bisping. However, he explained that he has mostly gotten past that. Especially considering Bisping has retired from the sport.

“I think I just kind of came to the conclusion where I’m just content with it,” Rockhold said. “Obviously, there’s easy fights where I’d like them back and I knew that I could have wrote that story differently – like my second fight with Bisping. But I’m not going to get that. I’m a realist.”

As for whether or not Luke Rockhold will compete again, that is still to be determined. However he has not closed the door completely, and a fight with Anderson Silva could still happen. Even if it is not during their primes.