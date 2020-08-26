Luke Rockhold may have said that he is deciding not to retire because he is bored. However it is clear that he still feels that he has a lot to offer the sport, and that he is one of the best in the world.

When Rockhold was contemplating retirement, he was doing so on the back of a ton of injuries and three knockout losses in four fights. While he ultimately decided not to retire, nobody would have blamed him for calling it a career at that point, given the things he had been going through. In fact, following his last loss, a failed jump to light heavyweight against Jan Blachowicz, Dana White even suggested that he stops fighting.

Luke Rockhold Is Still The Best?

In spite of his disappointing last few fights, Luke Rockhold is still confident in preparation for his return to action. Speaking in a recent interview, the former middleweight champion explained why he decided to come back to fighting. In the end, it comes down to the fact that he feels he still has more in the tank, and that he is can tell he is one of the best in the world.

“I’m not done. I don’t feel like I’m done,” Rockhold said. “I feel like I have a lot more in me. I enjoy fighting. When I’m in the gym, I’m still the best motherf–ker there. “It’s about fighting, stepping into that cage with a clear head and healthy body and taking out whoever’s in front of me.”

Time will ultimately decided how much Luke Rockhold has left to offer the sport. There was never any denying the technical skills that he had, which led him to gold in both the UFC and Strikeforce. The things that remain to be seen are whether or not his chin and his body can keep up with those skills.