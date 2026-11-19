Luke Riley’s next UFC assignment is reportedly taking shape against Gabriel Santos, but the date in the initial report has already changed. Ag. Fight now identifies December 5 in Saudi Arabia as the proposed destination for the featherweight matchup.

The Brazilian news agency reported on November 19 that the fighters had reached a verbal agreement and were waiting for their contracts. Its first post, published at 16:55 UTC, named December 12; a subsequent correction at 17:29 UTC moved the pairing a week earlier. Neither post establishes that the paperwork has been signed, so this remains a reported fight rather than an official UFC announcement. The report did not identify a bout-order position or scheduled number of rounds.

That distinction also separates the proposed matchup from UFC 335. The promotion’s current December 12 event page lists Charles Oliveira against Diego Lopes in Las Vegas and does not include Riley or Santos. The promotion released the announced December 5 Saudi Arabia lineup earlier this month; the new report would represent a later addition if finalized.

The Saudi event is headed by Israel Adesanya against Shara Magomedov, a previously reported middleweight matchup. Riley and Santos would compete at featherweight rather than in the headliners’ middleweight division.

A fourth Octagon appearance for Riley

The unbeaten Englishman is listed at 14-0 on his official UFC profile, with ten knockout victories and four decisions. He has won each of his three UFC appearances, but those outings have not all followed the same route to a result.

His promotional debut ended 30 seconds into the second round against Bogdan Grad in Doha on November 22, 2025. He then went the full three rounds against Michael Aswell Jr. in London on March 21, earning a unanimous decision.

Most recently, Riley stopped Kai Kamaka III at UFC 329 in Las Vegas. The UFC’s finalized result records that finish at 3:03 of the opening round on July 11. A December appearance would give him a third fight in 2026, following two different kinds of wins earlier in the year.

É dia 5 pessoal! 5 de dezembro, Arabia Saudita https://t.co/6ls6LpyXcT — Ag. Fight (@AgFight) November 19, 2026

Santos brings a different finishing record

Santos’ official profile lists him at 12-2, with five submission victories, three knockouts and four decisions. His most recent recorded appearance was against Jack Jenkins at UFC 312, where the promotion’s final results confirm a third-round submission at 2:06.

That February 2025 outing remains the latest fight on his UFC record. The proposed December return would therefore end a substantially longer gap between appearances than Riley’s, rather than continue the Englishman’s relatively busy schedule.

The matchup also brings a measurable difference in grappling experience inside the Octagon. UFC statistics credit Santos with 3.80 takedowns per 15 minutes and 1.17 submission attempts over the same interval; Riley’s corresponding averages are zero. Those are historical samples, not a prediction of how either man would approach this opponent.

Both athletes are listed at 5-foot-9. Santos has a 70-inch reach against Riley’s 69 inches, leaving little separation in their recorded dimensions despite their contrasting finishing totals. Their recorded striking outputs are less alike: Riley averages 6.67 significant strikes landed per minute against 4.35 for Santos.