Luis Gurule Hands Bilal Hasan First Loss By Split Decision At UFC 334 – Highlights

The flyweight underdog recovered from a difficult opening round and used his wrestling to take over the main-card opener.

Written by Jake Blend
Last updated on November 14th, 2026
Bilal Hasan and Luis Gurule await the decision after their November 14 UFC 334 flyweight bout
Bilal Hasan vs Luis Gurule. Credit: UFC on Paramount+

Luis Gurule brought Bilal Hasan’s unbeaten run to an end at UFC 334, earning a split decision in the flyweight main-card opener at Madison Square Garden. The final scores were 28-29, 29-28 and 29-28 in Gurule’s favor after three completed rounds on the November 14 card in New York.

The Colorado-based veteran had to make an adjustment rather than win a prolonged striking match. Hasan controlled much of the opening round, but Gurule found a more productive route by getting close enough to wrestle. His work from top position over the final two rounds restricted the younger fighter’s opportunities to attack.

Hasan was making his second UFC appearance after stopping Nilson Rojas in Shanghai on August 29, a debut that ended at 2:28 of Round 2.

There was a clear physical difference to negotiate. The UFC’s athlete profiles list Hasan at 5-foot-7 with a 70-inch reach, compared with Gurule at 5-foot-5 with a 64-inch reach. That made closing distance particularly important for the shorter man against an opponent comfortable launching kicks from outside punching range.

Round 1: Hasan establishes his kicking range

Hasan switched stance immediately and attacked several targets, using low kicks, spinning kicks to the body and a kick upstairs. He also found knees from a collar tie. Gurule tried to crowd him, while the Indonesian prospect kept moving and mixed punches into his kicking offense.

The first-round highlight showed the danger of lingering in front of Gurule. With less than two minutes remaining, the American stepped forward behind an overhand right that sent Hasan off balance and down. Hasan returned to his feet, reset near the fence and continued rather than allowing that exchange to become a finishing sequence.

Round 2: Gurule changes the terms of the fight

The next period opened with both men still willing to trade at close range. In the early second-round sequence released by UFC Español, Gurule pressed forward with punches as Hasan tried to answer and make space. The exchanges were not confined to a single countershot; each had to defend while trying to establish his own attack.

A single-leg attempt initially failed, and Hasan escaped back into space. Gurule later caught a kick and fired hooks. The more consequential breakthrough came with roughly 90 seconds left, when a double-leg brought Hasan to the canvas. From there, the veteran delivered elbows and body punches instead of giving up the position to chase a submission.

Round 3: An early takedown leaves Hasan working underneath

Hasan started with a front kick and right hand, then landed an elbow that opened a wound near Gurule’s eye. Gurule nevertheless completed another takedown inside the first minute. He advanced to half guard and stayed busy with short ground strikes. A late triangle attempt did not free Hasan, who closed his guard as Gurule postured and punched.

The official third-round clip captured the transition that mattered: Hasan was still upright near the fence with more than four minutes on the clock before Gurule drove him down. The camera then followed the American settling over his opponent, with the referee watching from nearby rather than stopping the contest.

The judges return a divided verdict

Two judges gave Gurule the winning side of a 29-28 card, while the dissenting judge had the same margin for Hasan. This was a decision after the full 15 minutes, not a stoppage. The finalized UFC event page, results recap and official scorecards listing all identify the same winner and method.

For Gurule, the result was his second victory in four appearances this year. For the 25-year-old Hasan, it was a first professional defeat and a test that extended well beyond the striking exchanges in which he had looked most comfortable. The veteran’s ability to keep working after a difficult start proved more important than the prospect’s early advantage.

Published on November 14, 2026 at 10:13 pm
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Jake Blend

Jake Blend
Jake Blend is an experienced combat sports writer with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. Over the past 6 years, he has relentlessly covered the evolving landscapes of mixed martial arts, boxing, and Muay Thai. Whether he is reporting on the latest UFC matchups, breaking down championship fight camps, or interviewing athletes, Jake's deep-rooted passion for the sport shines through in every article.

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