Lucia Szabova Stops Tainara Lisboa In Third Round Of UFC Debut

Lucia Szabova finished her first UFC assignment with a third-round stoppage of Tainara Lisboa at Meta APEX in Las Vegas on October 31. The women’s flyweight opener ended at 3:20 of the final round, with the promotion recording a TKO by ground strikes rather than a submission.

The Slovakian newcomer arrived with championship experience rather than a Contender Series appearance. Her UFC biography lists an OKTAGON bantamweight title win in August 2025, one successful defense, and the addition of its flyweight belt in April 2026. She was the first woman to hold championships in two OKTAGON divisions and had contested three consecutive title bouts before making this move.

Lisboa brought four previous Octagon appearances into the matchup. After beating Jessica-Rose Clark and Ravena Oliveira in 2023, she lost to Luana Santos by submission in May 2025 and Melissa Croden by strikes that October, according to her UFC history. This was an opportunity to interrupt that losing sequence against an opponent making her promotional debut.

The round-by-round account below draws on the UFC’s written recap and Brian Knapp’s live reporting, not a claimed review of the complete broadcast audio.

Round 1: A late choke tests the newcomer

Szabova opened behind straight punches before moving into a clinch and landing knees to the body. A trip put her in half guard, where she isolated an arm for a kimura before switching to punches. Lisboa scrambled upright, but the exchanges continued along the fence rather than settling into an extended striking contest at range.

Repeated changes of position kept the opening round competitive. Lisboa found routes back to her feet and eventually reversed the direction of the grappling battle, reaching her opponent’s back late in the round. She threatened a rear-naked choke, but Szabova defended the grip and reached the horn without being submitted.

Round 2: Lisboa cannot reverse the pressure

Lisboa tried to establish her own offense with a single-leg attempt and a front kick to the body in the second. After catching a kick, she entered another clinch, only for Szabova to turn her against the fence using double underhooks and complete another takedown. Elbows and punches followed from the top.

Lisboa abandoned a kneebar attempt and recovered her guard. Szabova moved behind her with both hooks, attacking with right hands and an elbow while threatening a kimura and an armbar. The Brazilian defended until the round ended without securing a reversal.

Saved by the bell 🔔 Lucia Szabova is applying heavy pressure in the first fight of #UFCVegas123! [ LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/oxwaFFHjEz — UFC (@ufc) October 31, 2026

Round 3: Positional advances bring the stoppage

The final round began with another unsuccessful takedown attempt from Lisboa. Szabova put her back on the canvas and advanced through a crucifix position into mount, the UFC’s account states. That progression left the newcomer able to attack while her opponent struggled to improve position underneath.

Knapp’s account also describes a move to the back, with Lisboa flattened out under punches. Szabova briefly threatened a rear-naked choke before returning to strikes; the referee then intervened. No judges’ totals were required, and unofficial round scores are not being presented as an official decision.

WELCOME TO THE UFC 🙌 Lucia Szabova introduces herself with a debut finish in RD3! [ #UFCVegas123 | LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/uXf454rKhJ — UFC (@ufc) October 31, 2026

Oficial, Lucia Szabová se lleva la victoria por TKO #UFCVegas123 | Estamos en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/veRlVGtDQc — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) October 31, 2026

The result preserved the unbeaten record the UFC had listed as 12-0 before the bout. Her background includes more than 200 judo matches, alongside professional kickboxing and Muay Thai experience.