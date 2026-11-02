Lucas Gabriel Targets Title Shot With Win Over Magomed Magomedov

Lucas Gabriel expects a victory over Magomed Magomedov to put him next in line for ONE’s lightweight MMA championship. In a November 2 interview published by the promotion, the Brazilian outlined his finishing ambitions ahead of their November 6 main event in Bangkok.

“I believe I’ll get a shot at the title because there won’t be anywhere else for them to go with me.”

That is Gabriel’s assessment, not an announced title eliminator or a guaranteed championship assignment. Christian Lee is scheduled to defend against Tye Ruotolo at The Inner Circle 37 earlier that day.

Gabriel said the switch from injured Alibeg Rasulov had required little adjustment because of the opponents’ similar styles. He expects Magomedov to lean on grappling and leave striking openings, believes he is superior in both disciplines, and wants a finish rather than a judges’ verdict. He also described himself as feeling better than ever.

ONE also pairs the written interview with the historical Gabriel visual below; it is not a recording of his November statement.

Five ONE Wins, With A No Contest In Between

The replacement matchup gives Gabriel an unbeaten opponent, but his own promotional record needs a distinction: six appearances have produced five victories and one no contest, not six straight wins. ONE’s athlete record lists the Zhang Lipeng contest at ONE Fight Night 31 as a no contest despite photographs from that night showing Gabriel celebrating.

Since that appearance, he has beaten Magomed Akaev by unanimous decision at ONE Fight Night 40 and former champion Ok Rae Yoon by split decision at ONE Fight Night 44. The latter went the full three rounds in June, adding experience against someone who had already held the belt Gabriel is pursuing.

His first three promotional victories came through ONE Friday Fights. Decisions over Ibragim Shaymanov and Kurbanali Isabekov preceded a submission of Gadzhimurad Amirzhanov at 3:54 of the third round of their ONE Friday Fights 82 contest. The sequence shows both distance work and a late finish rather than an uninterrupted run of quick stoppages.

The promotion’s archival submission clip above comes from that Amirzhanov appearance, not the upcoming Magomedov fight.

Gabriel’s official profile places the Brazilian at Nova União Phuket in Thailand. It describes a pressure-based approach with submissions among his principal threats. At 26, he brings an 11–1 overall record into the matchup. The new interview identifies his expectation that he can take control wherever the fight goes, rather than merely survive the newcomer’s strongest phase.

Magomedov Brings More Than A Perfect Record

ONE’s separate introduction to Magomedov identifies a 15–0 professional record built since his September 2020 debut in Belarus. Nine victories have ended inside the distance: five by knockout and four by submission. Six finishes came in the first round, while his six decision wins include experience over twenty-five minutes.

The newcomer has stopped his last five opponents with three TKOs and two rear-naked chokes. His three most recent opponents were Brazilian, with a first-round TKO in September 2023, a second-round TKO in June 2024 and a first-round rear-naked choke in June 2025.

The promotion describes a wrestler who can catch kicks or change levels beneath punches, then advance position and strike from top control. It also highlights his jab and low kicks. Those are ONE’s scouting observations, not a prediction that Gabriel will be unable to defend the takedown or impose his own jiu-jitsu.

The historical clip above is from Gabriel’s ONE Fight Night 40 appearance against Akaev. It illustrates a previous contest, not footage of either man preparing for or competing in the November main event.

Magomedov was born in Dagestan and remains based in Makhachkala, but ONE’s feature says he represents Bahrain internationally through his KHK Dagestan connection. His athlete-page country listing is Russia. That difference concerns birthplace and sporting representation; it does not identify a different opponent.

A Contender’s Claim Before The Championship Bout

The official ONE Fight Night 49 event page lists Gabriel–Magomedov as lightweight MMA at Lumpinee Stadium, with a November 6 U.S. primetime broadcast on Prime Video. It describes the matchup as an opportunity to enter title contention, rather than placing a championship at stake in their bout.

There is other movement around the division: Kade Ruotolo is booked against Ok Rae Yoon in December. ONE’s official December 18 event preview also describes that separate matchup as a possible route toward the lightweight MMA title. Kade holds the promotion’s lightweight submission grappling championship; his bout with Ok is in MMA, not a defense of that grappling belt. Those parallel assignments leave Gabriel making a claim for his place in the queue, rather than announcing the division’s next title fight.