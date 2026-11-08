Lucas Fernando Beats Billy Elekana By Unanimous Decision At UFC Vegas 124

Lucas Fernando’s early offense carried him past Billy Elekana despite a late shift toward his opponent’s grappling at UFC Vegas 124. The Brazilian earned a unanimous decision in their November 7 light heavyweight contest on the reshaped Las Vegas card at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, collecting his first UFC decision victory.

Round 1: Fernando attacks the body

Fernando moved forward from the start, closed the gap and hurt Elekana during an opening round in which his output was substantially higher. His work was not confined to head hunting: the round’s significant-strike breakdown credited him with 23 body strikes, alongside 14 to the head and three to the legs.

Elekana attempted a takedown without completing it. Fernando also had success in close, landing 16 significant clinch strikes as he established the initiative rather than allowing his opponent to dictate a wrestling contest. The official bout sheet lists Fernando at 205 pounds and Elekana at 206, following their previous-day weigh-in.

Round 2: The pressure continues

The Brazilian continued landing forcefully through the second, keeping the fight from settling into the kind of sustained ground exchange that had featured in Elekana’s recent wins. The difference in effective offense remained noticeable even though the pace was lower than in the opening five minutes.

Neither fighter attempted a takedown during this round. Fernando connected with 19 significant strikes to Elekana’s three, and his accurate body work continued: all seven of his recorded attempts to that target landed. There was no knockdown or submission attempt from either man.

The judges see it the same! Lucas Fernando gets the UD win! [ #UFCVegas124 | LIVE on @paramountplus ] pic.twitter.com/e5m5mYVTaO — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) November 8, 2026

Round 3: Elekana changes the direction, but not the result

Elekana finally secured a takedown early in the last round and spent much of the remaining time in control. The promotion’s written report described that positional success as producing limited offense rather than a decisive reversal of the earlier damage.

His final-round control time reached 4:27, with seven significant ground strikes and no submission attempt. Fernando, meanwhile, recorded 28 total strikes during the round but only five classified as significant, a distinction that matters when assessing what he accomplished from the less favorable position.

Eric Colon, Chris Lee and David Lethaby each awarded Fernando the first two rounds and Elekana the third. All three cards therefore totaled 29-28 for the Brazilian. This was a decision after the scheduled 15 minutes, not a stoppage or a fight decided by a single late sequence.

A second UFC appearance supplies a different test

Fernando entered with one promotional victory: a third-round finish of Rafael Tobias at UFC 330 in August. That debut ended at 1:10 of the last round. Saturday required him to protect an advantage through the final horn instead, against an opponent whose recent successes included back-to-back submissions.

Elekana had rebuilt after losing his short-notice UFC debut against Bogdan Guskov. A decision over Ibo Aslan and submission wins against Kevin Christian and Junior Tafa formed his three-fight promotional winning run before this matchup. His ability to get the contest to the mat made him a different challenge from simply another opponent willing to exchange strikes.

The result moves Fernando to 2-0 in the UFC and 15-3 overall, while ending Elekana’s winning run. The official written result did not announce a next opponent for either light heavyweight or identify a guaranteed title opportunity for the winner.