Luana Santos Outgrapples Yana Santos For Unanimous Decision At UFC Vegas 123 (Highlights)

Luana Santos used her grappling to move past Yana Santos at UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday, taking a unanimous decision in their women’s bantamweight contest. All three judges returned 29-28 scorecards for the Brazilian after 15 minutes at Meta APEX in Las Vegas.

The previously booked matchup paired the division’s No. 7 contender with its No. 6. Luana entered at 11-2, while Yana brought a 17-8 record with one no-contest into the October 31 event. Their main-card meeting followed the welterweight fight between Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani and Farman Hasanov.

At Friday’s official weigh-ins, Yana registered 135.5 pounds and Luana weighed 136, both inside the allowance for a non-title bantamweight contest.

Round 1: Yana holds her position in the clinch

Yana’s early advantage came from defending the throws rather than trying to avoid every clinch. Luana sought a head-and-arm takedown, but the Russian maintained her footing against the fence. Both landed knees inside, with Yana adding short body punches and denying further trips. Chris Tognoni eventually separated them. Yana then combined her jab with inside leg kicks and countered a body kick with a right hand before they tied up again.

Round 2: Luana turns to sustained back control

Before the takedown, Yana had controlled the distance in the second round. Luana’s opening punches fell short, allowing her opponent to answer with counters rather than being drawn immediately into another close-range exchange.

Luana then found the takedown. Yana rose, only for the Brazilian to follow her onto the back and return her to the canvas. Luana transitioned into mount; Yana exposed her back again before standing into another clinch. Knees to the body gave Yana an answer, but Luana completed a head-and-arm throw late.

Yana se pone de pie después de ser controlada por la brasileña #UFCVegas123 | Estamos en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/rndbSAcjgo — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 1, 2026

Round 3: Another takedown closes Yana’s route back

Yana opened behind the jab and a straight right, but Luana grounded her and secured the back. A forward roll failed to free the veteran. Luana threatened the neck, punched and settled inside Yana’s guard after rolling on top. Yana stood without escaping the clinch, and Luana reclaimed back control with both hooks before the horn.

Otra vez la brasileña controla sobre la lona 🔥#UFCVegas123 | Estamos en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/oPU96bvfq1 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 1, 2026

Yana continued to land over-the-shoulder punches while defending Luana’s attempts to secure a rear-naked choke, forcing the Brazilian to contend with return fire even from that advantageous position.

For Luana, this was another test against an established contender after her June decision over Karol Rosa. Her previous two appearances had brought a decision against Melissa Croden in December 2025 and an americana submission of Tainara Lisboa in May that year. Those victories followed her August 2024 loss to Casey O’Neill, making this her fourth consecutive win. The sequence has taken her from a submission finish into three straight fights won on the scorecards, rather than relying on a quick finish to make progress at bantamweight.

Por decisión unánime, la brasileña Luana Santos se lleva la victoria 🏅#UFCVegas123 | Estamos en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/v663Nw5q5t — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 1, 2026

That method suited her background. The 26-year-old began judo at eight and holds a black belt in that sport alongside a purple belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Her UFC debut came in August 2023, exactly two years after her professional debut. Five of her 11 pre-fight victories were submissions.

Following a pre-fight buildup focused on her return, Yana arrived with a different kind of momentum: consecutive unanimous decisions over Chelsea Chandler, Miesha Tate and Macy Chiasson. She had not lost since a split decision against Rosa in July 2023. The 36-year-old American Top Team fighter had previously held the Invicta FC bantamweight championship and debuted in the UFC in March 2018. Her experience included a featherweight title challenge against Cris Cyborg in that debut, before she established herself in the 135-pound division.