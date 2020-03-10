Valerie Loureda Bashes MMA Fans Mocking Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s Appearance

Loureda Calls For More Respect For Women

Valerie Loureda was not of a fan of mixed martial arts fans mocking Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s appearance.

Jedrzejczyk took part in a five-round war with Weili Zhang in their women’s strawweight title fight at UFC 248 this past weekend. The former champion notably suffered a hematoma on her forehead which continued to swell up as the fight continued. By the end of the fight, she was unrecognizable.

Although she ended up losing a very close split decision, many praised Jedrzejczyk, along with Zhang, for leaving it all in the Octagon in what was one of the greatest fights in MMA history.

However, as is the case with social media, there are always some who choose to make memes and negative comments.

Loureda — a teammate of Jedrzejczyk’s at American Top Team — caught wind of these comments and decided to make her thoughts known.

“Y’all need to stop making fun of Jonna. That’s f*cked up. She made it worth your money and fought like a warrior. No grappling, no wrestling those girls stood there and showed beautiful exchanges. You need to have more respect for the woman [sic] in this sport and what we do.”

Y’all need to stop making fun of Jonna. That’s fucked up. She made it worth your money and fought like a warrior. No grappling, no wrestling those girls stood there and showed beautiful exchanges. You need to have more respect for the woman in this sport and what we do. — Valerie Loureda (@valerielouredaa) March 9, 2020

Loureda has a point, especially given how the co-main event between Zhang and Jedrzejczyk far outshined the headliner between Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero.