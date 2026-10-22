Losene Keita Targets 2027 Title Contention, Backs His MMA Against Aaron Pico

Losene Keita is targeting title contention in 2027. Before that, he believes his overall MMA game can overcome Aaron Pico’s individual strengths.

The featherweights meet October 24 at UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi. Their contest is on the main card at Etihad Arena, where Alexander Volkanovski defends the featherweight championship against Movsar Evloev. Pico is listed at No. 11; Keita has an opportunity against a ranked opponent, not a promised championship eliminator.

Keita distinguishes wrestling from MMA

Speaking with Farah Hannoun in an interview released October 20, Keita allowed that Pico might be the better individual boxer or wrestler while backing himself when those disciplines are combined. He described getting back up as a strength, rather than claiming opponents can never take him down.

“Maybe he’s a better boxer, maybe he’s a better wrestler.” “Every time somebody get me down, I will always stand up.”

He immediately accepted the replacement opportunity he had wanted after Paris. Watching Pico’s Bellator highlights earlier in his career made the pairing significant. He preferred concentrating on performance over media attention, and viewed victory as progress toward his championship ambitions.

He also assessed Volkanovski-Evloev as evenly balanced, crediting the challenger’s pace and improved striking while recognizing the champion’s experience against Islam Makhachev. Those were predictions, not results.

Why Pico’s wrestling background matters

Pico’s credentials explain the question about controlling where this fight takes place. His official athlete biography lists a U17 world wrestling championship and selection as a 2016 United States Olympic team alternate. He was not an Olympic competitor, a distinction worth preserving when discussing his background.

His combat-sports experience was not limited to wrestling. The same biography records National PAL and National Junior Golden Gloves boxing championships, as well as a national pankration title. Those separate achievements are part of the foundation he brought into professional MMA, not proof that a featherweight opponent must lose every exchange.

Pico turned professional in 2017 and trains at Jackson Wink MMA Academy in New Mexico. His listed finishing record includes nine knockout victories and two submission wins, with rear-naked choke and anaconda finishes represented. Seven victories came in the first round. That background makes both striking damage and grappling relevant to Keita’s assessment, rather than reducing Pico to one takedown threat.

In a separate fight-week interview, Pico emphasized concentrating on the next fight rather than looking past the immediate assignment.

Both fighters have already needed a UFC response

Pico’s promotional debut ended against Lerone Murphy at UFC 319 in August 2025. A spinning elbow stopped him at 3:21 of the first round. He subsequently defeated Patricio Pitbull over three rounds at UFC 327 on April 11, moving from an abrupt first setback to a complete scheduled contest.

The judges scored that Miami fight 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28 for Pico. All three awarded him the victory, but the differing cards should not be turned into an assertion that every judge gave him every round. The official result supplies the clearest measure of his bounce-back: a unanimous decision over an experienced former Bellator champion.

Keita’s own UFC results also require care. He lost a split decision to Nathaniel Wood in London on March 21. The official verdict was 28-29, 29-28 and 29-28 for Wood. That was a divided verdict, with one judge favoring Keita and the other two favoring Wood. It should not be presented as a unanimous result or converted into a victory for Keita.

Keita then stopped Muhammad Naimov in Paris on September 5. That finish came at 2:54 of the opening round, providing the recent victory behind his latest opportunity. It was a separate completed bout, not footage or a result from the upcoming Pico matchup.

A ranked opportunity, not an announced title route

Saturday’s main card starts at 2 p.m. ET on Paramount+, following preliminary fights scheduled for noon and an early-preliminary portion at 10 a.m. ET. Those are the advertised card start times, not a guaranteed walkout time for Pico and Keita.

Keita’s official profile lists a 17-2 professional record, with 11 knockout victories and six first-round finishes. His previous titles include championships in two OKTAGON divisions and a WFL championship. Those accomplishments establish experience outside the UFC, while the Wood and Naimov results show how his current promotional run has developed.

The earlier replacement booking and Keita’s Embedded outlook on competition remain separate context. Saturday will test his latest assessment; no outcome or next opponent has been announced.