Lone’er Kavanagh Focuses On Better Decisions After Brandon Royval Loss

Lone’er Kavanagh wants better decisions after his loss to Brandon Royval. Ahead of Saturday’s UFC 333 fight with Ramazan Temirov, he described a lesson that an opponent’s praise cannot erase.

Kavanagh discussed rushed choices with José Youngs in an interview published by MMA Fighting on October 23.

Kavanagh Identifies The Decisions He Wants To Improve

Kavanagh put the adjustment plainly:

“Making the right decisions at the right point, not rushing.”

He credited Royval’s experience. Although he appreciated Royval calling him a future champion, Kavanagh emphasized that he still lost. He also acknowledged other mistakes:

“I made the wrong decisions elsewhere and it’s just learning from those.”

There is already a clear example of Kavanagh rebounding from a setback. His first professional defeat came against Charles Johnson in August 2025. He then accepted a short-notice assignment against Brandon Moreno and won a five-round unanimous decision in Mexico City in February. That result moved him beyond the prospect-versus-veteran question and into consecutive tests against established flyweights.

The official UFC career record lists earlier decision victories over Jose Ochoa and Felipe dos Santos, followed by the Johnson defeat, the Moreno win and July’s submission loss to Royval. Those are different competitive demands: completing three rounds against developing opposition, managing a five-round main event, and dealing with a dangerous submission fighter. Saturday adds another kind of examination rather than a repeat opponent.

Temirov Brings A Different Test To Abu Dhabi

Temirov enters with a 20-3 professional record and three wins from three UFC appearances. His promotional run includes first-round stoppages of CJ Vergara and Steve Erceg, with a unanimous-decision victory over Johnson between them. The Erceg finish came in Abu Dhabi in July, giving Temirov recent experience of winning in the same host city.

His official profile lists 12 knockout victories and 11 first-round finishes across his career. Those numbers help explain why patience matters in this matchup: an opponent’s finishing record is a reason to assess openings carefully, not evidence that every exchange must become a race for an immediate knockout. It does not establish how either fighter will perform on Saturday.

In the accompanying written report, Kavanagh recognized Temirov’s pressure and looping punches, contrasting power with speed while maintaining that he also hits hard.

The UFC confirmed Kavanagh’s official Friday weigh-in at 125.5 pounds. For a non-title flyweight bout, that is inside the 126-pound limit, including the usual one-pound allowance. It is a scale reading, separate from the ceremonial presentation later in the day.

Both fighters subsequently appeared opposite one another at the ceremonial faceoff. The promotion’s clip supplies a current look at the pairing ahead of the contest; neither the stage meeting nor a successful weigh-in settles the competitive questions raised by Kavanagh’s interview.

Kavanagh’s team lists his professional record at 10-2 and identifies Great Britain Top Team as his training base. Its account of the Moreno victory emphasizes the short-notice opportunity and his ability to sustain a performance across five rounds. Against Temirov, the relevant question is whether that composure can carry into a matchup with another accomplished finisher.

The flyweight contest is scheduled for the UFC 333 main card on October 24 at Etihad Arena. MiddleEasy’s completed official weigh-in coverage has the wider card’s scale results. Kavanagh’s response follows his July defeat against Royval, not a newly announced matchup.