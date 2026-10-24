Lone’er Kavanagh Stops Ramazan Temirov At UFC 333 — Highlights

Lone’er Kavanagh defeated Ramazan Temirov by TKO at 4:28 of the first round at UFC 333 on Saturday, October 24. The flyweight contest took place at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The result halts Temirov’s unbeaten start in the UFC. His first three appearances produced stoppages of C.J. Vergara and Steve Erceg, with a decision over Charles Johnson between them. Kavanagh, meanwhile, was returning from a submission defeat to Brandon Royval in July after beating former champion Brandon Moreno over five rounds in February.

Round 1: Power meets the counter

Temirov started with a spinning kick to the body, and the two traded hard leg kicks. He landed punches to the head as Kavanagh kept attacking the leg. The Uzbek fighter continued swinging with power, but several of his wider attempts missed as Kavanagh moved out of range and looked for chances to step back in.

Kavanagh used the jab and a front kick to the body rather than simply meeting every attack with another power shot. Temirov landed two more head punches and missed a spinning attack aimed high. Kavanagh also missed a high kick before returning to the leg.

A right hand from Temirov created danger, but Kavanagh answered with a left uppercut. The counter hurt Temirov, and the British flyweight followed with a burst of punches that put him down. Kavanagh kept striking until the referee intervened.

Kavanagh credits his team and his guard

Daniel Cormier opened the Octagon interview by asking about the confidence behind the performance and whether Kavanagh had expected to use Temirov’s power against him. The winner first thanked the Abu Dhabi crowd, then credited his preparation:

I have an amazing team behind me and we work hard day in day out to get these results.

He also referred to his faith and trust in his team. Cormier said the coach had sounded especially confident before the fight, then examined the replay: the left uppercut landed while Kavanagh’s other hand remained in position to protect him.

Asked about finding an opening during Temirov’s combinations, Kavanagh agreed with that reading. He said he had learned from earlier mistakes and stressed that he had made sure to keep his hands up so he could counter.

When Cormier asked what he wanted next, Kavanagh pointed toward the championship and said he was willing to face anyone. He did not name an opponent or announce a contracted title fight.

Two different routes into the matchup

The recent results gave each man something concrete to protect. Temirov entered on a 12-fight winning streak overall, with eight of those victories coming inside the distance. His July finish of Erceg had also come in Abu Dhabi, making Saturday a return to the site of his previous success.