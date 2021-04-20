Logan Paul Believes Brother Jake Paul Should Be Respected as a Boxer: “He’s a Bad Mother****er”

Logan Paul has complete confidence that his brother is shedding his Youtuber image and transitioning into a reputable professional boxer.

Jake Paul was able to quickly destroy Ben Askren during their primary event fight on the Triller app. The knockout was so fast that many fans took to social media to voice that Askren “took a dive” or that the match was scripted. Nonetheless, Paul took to social media to collect a bet from Dana White, trash talk Nate Diaz, and make fun of Askren.

Logan Paul Speaks on Jake as a Boxer

Although Jake has shown success inside the ring, many fans believe that he’s yet to face legitimate competition. Such criticism has seemed from Paul taking on a Youtuber, former NBA player, and a credentialed MMA grappler en route to his 3-0 record. However, Jake’s brother Logan believes that fans will have to respect Jake’s power and skill in the ring sooner or later.

“He’s not who you think he is. He’s not the YouTube kid anymore,” Logan said to MMA Junkie. “He’s a f***ing bad mother***er with a heavy right hand. There’s a reason … no one can survive those. No one has. And he’s gonna continue doing so. Doubt him all you want, but you’re gonna be wrong every time.”

Jake later expressed that he would beat famous UFC star Nate Diaz in a boxing fight by knocking him out in 3 rounds. Whether or not the fight will happen remains to be seen. However, the war would serve as another step towards fighting an opponent with a reputation focused around their boxing.

Future Fights

Paul has a goal of becoming the highest-paid prizefighter in the world. To do that, he’ll have to face some of the biggest names in mixed martial arts inside of a boxing ring. After trying to lure Diaz into the ring, Jake would like to fight Conor Mcgregor.

Do fans think Paul will be able to secure a fight against either Diaz or McGregor? Also, will Logan favor his brother in those matchups?