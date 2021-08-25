Artem Lobov to face Paddy Holohan in Charity Wheelchair Boxing Match

If you can’t get Conor McGregor booked for wheelchair boxing, the next best thing is Artem Lobov. McGregor’s long-time friend and training partner Artem will be boxing in a wheelchair for charity against Paddy Holohan.

Conor McGregor Withdraws from Wheelchair Boxing Event, Artem Lobov Steps in

Initially, Conor McGregor was supposed to be featured in a wheelchair boxing event against Al Foran. However, McGregor has since withdrawn himself from the competition due to his continued recovery from injury. Even while injured, Mcgregor still sets trends and inspires his friends to challenge themselves.

Wheelchair user to fight Olympic boxer! I'm doing this to honour my mother's memory, and to raise funds for the @IrishWheelchair 📸 By the brilliant @GerTGWTC Please help if you can: https://t.co/lDMJxs1MvE pic.twitter.com/mEbcgiRrAY — Sir Stevo Timothy (@SirStevoTimothy) June 8, 2021

“What a day. What an experience! The absolute gentleman Artem Lobov invited me up for a bit of training ahead of my fight with [Irish Olympian] Paddy Barnes,” Timothy tweeted on Saturday. “It was immense. And not only that but he will now take part in the charity wheelchair fight against none other than Paddy Holohan.”

McGregor was supposed to be in the co-main event spot. While Stevo Timothy was scheduled to face two-time Olympic boxing medallist Paddy Barnes in the headliner. Now, that spot is secure for “The Russian Hammer.”

Tale of the Tape

Last month, Lobov retired from fighting professionally after suffering a bare-knuckle TKO loss to Denys Berinchyk at Mahatch FC in Ukraine. While Artem is most famously known for being friends with Conor McGregor, fans also enjoyed his fight style.

Although Artem had a relatively short reach of 65 inches (the same as Joanna Jedrzejczyk, for comparison), he still pressed forward and brought action during his fights. Now that he will be in a wheelchair, it’ll be interesting to see if he can find creative ways to get within striking distance. That’s if Artem takes the charitable bout seriously.

Nonetheless, it’ll be exciting to see both retired fighters lace up the gloves one more time. Even if it’s similar to a game of rock them sock ’em robots.