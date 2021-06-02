Artem Lobov Returns to Bare Knuckle Fighting Against Denys Berinchyk for Mahatch FC on July 24th

Artem Lobov will make his return to bare-knuckle fighting. However, this time, it won’t be with Bare Knuckle FC. This time, Artem will face Denys Berinchyk for the Mahatch FC promotion on July 24th.

Lobov’s last three bare-knuckle performances took place on the Bare Knuckle FC platform. He currently holds a 2-1 record in the promotion with victories over notable names such as Jason Knight and Paulie Malignaggi.

Lobov vs. Berinchyk

Mahatch FC, however, released the news of the fight on their personal Instagram account.

“Tickets on sale! Link in the profile header. Fight of the evening: Denis Berinchik VS Artyom Lobov On July 24 all fans of “Mahatch” will have a unique event in the world of fist confrontations,” Wrote the promotion. “In the main duel of the evening, the undefeated world boxing champion Denis Berinchik will come [email protected] against the “Russian Hammer” Artem Lobov @rushammer You can also immerse yourself in the incredible atmosphere of fist confrontations within the Grand Prix, the winner of which will leave in a brand new Toyota Camry. Please note that the first 330 tickets can be purchased at a special bargain price!”

Promoting the Event

Back in April, the promotion released a press conference for Lobov vs. Berinchik. The fighters exchanged gifts, fielded questions from media members, and promised that the battle would be must-see TV, guaranteeing their all.

During the presser, Artem admitted that he chose the wrong approach to training for bare-knuckle boxing. After his first fight against Jason Knight, he realized that fights with bare fists are different than regular boxing. So, he completely changed his approach for the matchup against Denys Berinchyk.

Rules of the promotion

Here are the rules for the Mahatch FC promotion:

The fight is to take place without gloves at all times. Three rounds, 2 minutes each. No stalling allowed. Kicks and elbows allowed. Clinch strikes are allowed. After knockdowns, there is a 10-second standing count. Fighting to a draw is possible.