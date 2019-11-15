Bellator 234 Results: Linton Vassell Stops Sergei Kharitonov (Highlights)

Linton Vassell Punches Sergei Kharitonov To The Head From Back Mount

Bellator 234 went down live yesterday (Thursday, November 14, 2019) at Menora Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv, Israel, and it was aired via tape delay the day after (Friday, November 15, 2019) at 9 p.m. ET via Paramount Network.

The main event of the evening brought the 265-pound clash between TORM 8 champion “Paratrooper” Sergei Kharitonov and the ex-UCMMA Light Heavyweight king Linton “The Swarm” Vassell.

Despite this should have been a title eliminator bout for the former Pride FC competitor Sergei Kharitonov, his Bellator belt dreams are probably over because the Brit snapped his three-fight losing streak.

Vassell mounted Kharitonov’s back in the second round and landed some strong punches and the referee waved off the contest.

Final Result: Linton Vassell defeats Sergei Kharitonov via TKO (round 2, punches from the back mount)

You can see the TKO stoppage below:

Linton Vassell (@LDV_TheSwarm) defeats Sergei Kharitonov via TKO in the second round. #Bellator234 pic.twitter.com/yq6DO65kK6 — MaRCeL DoRFF 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) November 14, 2019

Sergei Kharitonov dropped to 29-7, 2 NC MMA; 2-1, 1 NC BMMA; while Linton Vassell improved his result to 19-8, 1 NC MMA; 8-5 BMMA.