Chuck Liddell Not Interested In Boxing Jake Paul: ‘Not Good Enough To Fight Me’

Chuck Liddell has no interest in boxing with Jake Paul anytime soon.

Despite taking a picture with Paul following the latter’s win over Ben Askren last month, Liddell decided to talk trash about the YouTuber on social media earlier this month and claimed he was ready to fight him anytime.

“I’m ready anytime for that clown”

I’m ready anytime for that clown https://t.co/J0QeXRvvzn — Chuck Liddell (@ChuckLiddell) May 10, 2021

That led to Paul retorting that Liddell asked to take a picture with him and was now talking trash about him online a few weeks later.

Liddell: Paul Would Get Hurt Fighting Me

However, Liddell claims he was asked to enter the ring by either Triller’s people or Paul’s people and take a picture.

As for fighting Paul? He has no interest in that anymore as he believes it’s not a fight that Paul legitimately wants.

“He’s not good enough to fight me,” Liddell told TMZ. “He’s not going to fight me. It just doesn’t make sense for him. None of it makes sense for this guy. He’s going to risk getting hurt like that?”

That’s not to say Liddell is completely done with combat sports.

The former UFC light heavyweight king, now 51, refused to rule out anything as if it something happens and the money is right, he’s willing to return to the ring.

Hopefully for his sake, that doesn’t end up happening.