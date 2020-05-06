Chuck Liddell: Khabib “May Be Worried About Getting Beat” in a Conor McGregor Rematch

Chuck Liddell Thinks Khabib Could be Worried to Lose to Conor in a Rematch

Quarantine life has given people who are usually busy a lot of extra time. Time to share their opinions, sometimes when it’s not even wanted. However, everyone wants to hear about mixed martial arts from a legend of the sport. Especially a legend like Chuck Liddell. And, while he’s not making cringe-worthy Cameo videos for fans, he’s sharing his thoughts on MMA. Specifically when it comes to Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov. Recently, Liddell stated that he belives Khabib could possibly be worried that Conor would beat him in a rematch. Which is why he believes Nurmagomedov is stalling when it comes to their second matchup.

UFC 229

Khabib Nurmagomedov first faced Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 229. During the first two rounds, the Dagestani dominated and also knocked Conor down with a perfectly timed punch. Conor performed better in the third round but it was too late. Ultimately, Khabib was able to end the fight via submission in the fourth round.

Since that moment, rematch talk has been on the front of everybody’s minds. And the possibility of a rematch happening seems to sway back and forth like a pendulum. One day both men are ready to rematch, and the next, they’re over waiting for each other.

Chuck Liddell on Khabib vs Conor 2

In the opinion of Chuck Liddell, he believes Khabib might be worried about losing in the rematch. He spoke to Talk Sports about the subject.

“if he (Conor) can make it through those first two rounds and still have that snap he’s got, he can take a shot at him. It doesn’t seem like Khabib wants to give him a shot… and that doesn’t make sense unless Khabib is worried about getting beat. Maybe Khabib is worried about Conor getting better and beating him, I don’t know,” said Liddell.

Making the Rematch

What do fans think about the Ice Man’s remarks when it comes to the rematch? Also, who do fans favor in the second fight, if it ever happens?