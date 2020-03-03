Chuck Liddell Would Still Want To Wrestle For WWE

Liddell: WWE Would Be A Lot Of Fun

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell still has an interest in competing for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

During his pomp, Liddell was arguably the most popular MMA fighter in the world thanks to his feared knockout power. Things are a little different now with “The Iceman” being 50 years old and having last competed in MMA back in 2018 when he suffered a first-round knockout defeat to Tito Ortiz.

For now, it looks like Liddell is completely done with the sport. However, pro wrestling is another story. Even at his current age, Liddell would be interested in being a part of WWE in some way.

“Of course, yeah, I’d still do WWE. I’d still do pro wrestling,” Liddell told TMZ. “That’d be a lot of fun. I’d like that.”

As for who he would like to face, Liddell would love to wrestle former WWE champion and current Hollywood actor The Rock.

“Oh man, I don’t know,” Liddell responded when asked who he’d like to face. “I don’t think The Rock’s still in it there. I don’t really follow the WWE a lot. … He’s always fun to do something with.”

Regardless of whether Liddell actually competes in the WWE, he remains impressed by the work and risks that wrestlers undertake in the squared circle.

“I’m impressed by the stuff those guys do,” he added. “They do some crazy stuff off those ropes so.”

Do you want to see Liddell in the WWE?