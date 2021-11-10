Chuck Liddell And Wife Drop Restraining Orders, Come To Custody Agreement

Chuck Liddell’s marriage with Heidi Northcott has been a rocky one in their 10 years together.

The Roots Of The Problem

‘The Iceman’ would reach his boiling point with his wife last month when the two were involved in a domestic violence dispute in October. Liddell would be arrested by the police for a domestic disturbance in his home in Hidden Hills.

The former UFC Champion would file for divorce before eventually being cleared of all charges in the domestic violence incident.

Resolution

There is always three sides to one story. In this case, Liddell pleaded that he was the victim and his wife Heidi said she was the victim. Despite the differing dispute between each other, the couple have achieved a middle ground.

Liddell and Northcott have both dropped their restraining orders against each other, according to a report from The Blast. That’s not all though. The former couple have also reached a custody agreement and living arrangement, with their two kids in mind.

While the relationship between Liddell and Northcott may be on thin ice, the situation is much less worse than it was a month ago.