Li Kaiwen Wants Bigger RIZIN Names After Regaining Self-Belief

Li Kaiwen wants bigger RIZIN opponents, including Chihiro Suzuki, as he prepares to face Juntaro Ushiku. He believes those matchups could expand the promotion’s Chinese audience.

In a written interview with Manabu Takashima, conducted October 30 and published November 5, Li described rebuilding confidence after criticism in China over losses to Kyoichiro Nakamura and Ryo Takagi. Beating Arata Mizuno helped him move past that pressure. At 31, he feels better able to accept defeat without losing belief in himself.

Li admitted he had watched little of Ushiku, preferring to concentrate on his own performance. He wants fans to see improvement and persistence. Although he hopes more Chinese fighters follow him into RIZIN, he acknowledged contractual obstacles.

He also discussed recovery after weigh-ins: familiar spicy, oily Hunan food helps his appetite and morale. He estimated regaining about 11 kilograms in China against seven in Japan, and hopes friends can provide those meals. Those are his estimates, not verified future weigh-in figures.

Li’s recent results explain the rebuilding process

The change in outlook follows a mixed start in Japan. RIZIN’s official record lists a first-round stoppage loss to Takagi on May 10, followed by a first-round TKO of Mizuno on August 11. The latter ended at 4:27, giving Li his first victory in the promotion after the disappointment of his debut.

His route to RIZIN included extensive experience elsewhere. The Hunan-born fighter began wrestling as a child before taking up MMA at 18. He entered ONE Championship in 2014 and won its Beijing featherweight tournament that December. His subsequent ONE run included a ten-second knockout of Rodian Menchavez in 2018. He also submitted Roel Rosauro in 43 seconds that February, showing that his early finishing run was not confined to punching.

He later pursued a UFC contract through Road to UFC, reaching the Season 2 final after beating Kouya Kanda. He lost that final to Yi Zha after missing weight. Another tournament campaign brought the semifinal defeat to Nakamura. RIZIN now offers a different route forward rather than a continuation of either UFC tournament.

Ushiku returns with a former champion’s resume

Ushiku brings championship experience of his own. He took the DEEP featherweight title from Satoshi Yamasu in September 2020, then won RIZIN gold against Yutaka Saito in October 2021 when a cut caused a doctor’s stoppage. He retained the championship in their immediate rematch before losing it to Kleber Koike.

After a subsequent defeat to Mikuru Asakura, Ushiku joined American Top Team and beat Kyohei Hagiwara. A move to bantamweight then produced losses to Shinobu Ota and Shoko Sato in RIZIN, followed by a DEEP title-fight defeat to Ryuya Fukuda.

Returning to featherweight, he submitted Asuka Tsubaki in November 2025 but lost a DEEP interim-title contest to Mizuno in May 2026. Consequently, Li’s recent victim is also an opponent who defeated Ushiku this year. That shared opponent supplies background, not a guarantee of how their November meeting will unfold.

For wider event context, RIZIN’s official video preview lists the Ushiku–Li segment at 23:24. Their three-round, 66-kilogram fight is eighth on the main card at LaLa arena TOKYO-BAY in Funabashi, Chiba, on November 8. The RIZIN 55 running order culminates in Makoto Shinryu’s flyweight title defense against Tony Laramie. Li’s bigger-name ambitions remain requests; no Suzuki matchup has been announced.