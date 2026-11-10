LFC Rejects Power Slap Demand To Drop Power Spank

Lingerie Fighting Championships says it will keep Power Spank on its U.S. shows despite a demand to stop using the name. In a November 10 written statement, the company said counsel for Schiaffo LLC, doing business as Power Slap, the league founded by UFC’s Dana White, had sent a cease-and-desist letter.

LFC argues that its feature is recognizable parody, not something viewers would mistake for a Power Slap product or endorsement. Chief executive Shaun Donnelly said:

“We respect Power Slap and its founders, but we will not be bullied into abandoning protected speech.”

Donnelly also said he was prepared to pursue the issue to the Supreme Court. The company is assessing its options with legal counsel, and its release cautions that actual outcomes may differ from its plans. That is LFC’s position, not a court ruling.

The September Launch Explains The Intended Contrast

LFC introduced the concept in a September 28 company announcement, before the current naming dispute became public. The launch material described a tournament designed around technique, presentation and audience response, rather than the full-force facial strikes used in slap fighting. Impact and style were also among its stated judging considerations. Costume and character were part of the advertised format, reflecting the parent promotion’s entertainment-led presentation.

Its scheduled debut was October 11 in Clearwater, Florida, immediately before LFC49: Shine On, with distribution through the company’s Roku channel. Kim Bass was announced as host, and the competitors included Bella Madisyn and Lilly Jade alongside other entrants. A winner’s cash bonus was advertised in addition to participant purses. Those were launch arrangements, not new bookings announced in today’s response.

The original release also attributed the idea to an LFC athlete being hospitalized after competing in Power Slap and missing a subsequent appearance. It did not identify that athlete. Its claims of a safer alternative remain the promoter’s claims, not an independently established medical finding.

Power Slap Uses A Different Competitive Rulebook

Power Slap’s published rules specify an open-handed strike to a restricted area on the side of an opponent’s face. The striker must announce the intended hand and wind-up count, while both feet remain planted through the strike. The defender is subject to a separate flinching rule.

Its scoring is based on a ten-point-must system, assessing the striker’s damage and effectiveness together with the defender’s reaction and recovery. Knockouts, technical knockouts, decisions and disqualifications are among the possible outcomes. The rulebook also requires medical clearance and ringside safety personnel. Those provisions describe Power Slap’s competition; they do not resolve the parties’ disagreement over the other brand’s name.