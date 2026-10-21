LFA Adds FloCombat Streaming Deal Covering 2026–2027

Legacy Fighting Alliance has added FloCombat as a streaming outlet through a multi-year agreement with FloSports. The October 20 announcement sets out five events for 2026 and another 25 for 2027.

The deal also includes editorial and social programming around the promotion and its athletes. FloSports executive Mike Levy linked the addition to the company’s existing wrestling and grappling audiences.

“The LFA is a natural addition to our offering and fits squarely in our DNA.”

LFA CEO Ed Soares presented the arrangement as a way to broaden distribution and give developing fighters more storytelling support. The release does not announce a subscriber price or an exclusive worldwide rights grant.

LFA says over 400 athletes progressed through its pipeline to the UFC. Highlighted current talent includes Rafael Pereira, Nick Maximov and Ansar Khamzaev.

LFA began in 2017 through the merger of Resurrection Fighting Alliance and Legacy Fighting Championship. Their alumni include Alex Pereira, Sean O’Malley and Alexandre Pantoja.

FloCombat Streaming And VICE TV Are Different Outlets

The new streaming arrangement should not be read as an announcement that VICE TV is leaving the picture. LFA’s current event listings identify VICE TV for live United States television and FloCombat for North American streaming. Those are different distribution descriptions, and the promotion continues to advertise both.

Its remaining calendar begins with LFA 244: Woodley vs. Havener on October 23 at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut. LFA 245 follows on October 30 in Niagara Falls, New York, with Ansar Khamzaev facing Juliano Prescendo. The latter card is billed around the vacant lightweight championship in the partnership announcement.

LAS VEGAS, WE’RE BACK 🔥 The LFA returns to #LasVegas on December 18th, bringing the promotion back to one of the biggest stages in combat sports. 📍 @Palms #LFA248

SAVE THE DATE. pic.twitter.com/x8bGOd59UQ — LFA (@LFAfighting) October 20, 2026

The official calendar also lists LFA 246 on November 13, LFA 247 on November 20 and LFA 248 on December 18. The November 20 event at Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix features Marcus Breno against Eduardo Torres. These five scheduled dates provide an immediate viewing roadmap rather than a full announcement of the 2027 calendar.

How To Watch LFA And Catch Up With Replays

FloCombat’s LFA 244 event page already offers a viewing destination for the October 23 card. It describes viewing on desktop, mobile devices and television, with casting and support for Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV. The service also points viewers to the FloSports mobile app on iOS and Android.

For subscribers who miss the live broadcast, the same page says event footage will remain in an archived video library for the duration of their subscription. That gives viewers an on-demand option; it is not a promise that the replay is freely available without membership.

The television side predates this streaming announcement. In its January statement about the 2026 season, LFA described VICE TV as its exclusive United States linear home for 25 live events, covering shows in both the United States and Brazil. That earlier agreement concerned cable and satellite distribution, not a declaration that every digital outlet was excluded.

For the next shows, the promotion also lists ESPN Deportes and ESPN KnockOut for Latin American coverage. Fans therefore need to distinguish their location and preferred platform when checking an individual event, rather than assuming one universal outlet applies everywhere.