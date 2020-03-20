Derrick Lewis GUARANTEES Entertainment if Francis Ngannou Rematch Happens

Derrick Lewis Calls For Rematch With Francis Ngannou

The first fight between Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis went down as one of the most uneventful bouts in UFC history. The fans were disappointed, as well as Derrick Lewis, and UFC President Dana White. Both men possess the power to end any opponent they face in an instant. However, both men stood wearily of each other and barely exchanged. Today, Lewis believes that if he were to fight Ngannou again, the result would be a 180 of the boring fight they had before, guaranteed.

Lewis vs Ngannou

Lewis defeated Ngannou in their first encounter as the co-main event of UFC 226. Even Derrick admitted that the decision victory felt like a loss with the way that the fight went down.

During the 15 minutes, Francis Ngannou threw only 11 strikes, which barely even scraped Lewis’ face. In his title fight against Stipe Miocic, Ngannous was hit more than 200 times to the head in a 25-minute war. Derrick Lewis later confessed he was confused by Ngannou’s performance and it looked like Francis was afraid to engage.

Recently, Lewis expressed to Ariel Helwani of ESPN that he was interested in a rematch against Ngannou. The motivating factor is the fact that the majority of fans believe it was the worst UFC fight of all time. As someone who prides himself on putting on exciting fights, Lewis simply can’t have that thought on his conscience.

Derrick Lewis says he liked the Adesanya-Romero fight because now people will can longer say his fight against Francis Ngannou is the most boring fight of all time. 😂 From today’s @espnmma IG live. pic.twitter.com/WhU0CVyHRT — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 19, 2020

“We gotta do a rematch, me and Francis, we gotta do a rematch. Man, we got to because I had back problems and I wasn’t training the way I was supposed to for that fight. And so I’m on it now, so we got to,” said Derrick. “I guarantee it will be more entertaining than what it was. It’d be at least one punch more than it did last fight,” Lewis finished.

Booking the Rematch

The rematch is certainly a fight that the fans did not ask for. But, anything is possible in the world of MMA. As far as matchmaking goes, are fans actually interested in seeing the second fight?