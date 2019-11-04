Derrick Lewis wants Greg Hardy OUT of the UFC

Derrick Lewis Tells Media He Wants Greg Hardy Gone

UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis is probably the funniest human to ever grace the UFC octagon. From his posts on social media to his interviews, no other fighters provide MMA fans more comedic relief. And, while Derrick is known for his powerful strikes and sense of humor, there are some things that Lewis takes very seriously. One of those things is Greg Hardy being in the UFC.

Ever since Hardy’s arrival in the UFC, Derrick Lewis has made it known that he hates the idea of Hardy being able to fight in the UFC octagon. Lewis’s reasoning directly stems from Hardy’s checkered pass of domestic violence.

Also, it is well documented that Lewis wants to face Hardy. Winning more fights for Greg could eventually line up that match. However, Lewis was very transparent in his post-fight media scrum after his victory with his thoughts of Hardy’s presence in the promotion.

Lewis Speaks on Greg Hardy

“I want Greg Hardy to get his ass out of the UFC,” said Lewis during the scrum. “He’s (Greg Hardy) making everyone else look bad. So, we don’t need him to win no more fights.”

Derrick continued with his comments on Hardy. He referenced Greg’s last controversial performance which the MMA community dubbed #InhalerGate.

“They (The athletic commissions and UFC brass) got on to him now, so I don’t think his ass can bring an inhaler to the cage to help him this time,” Lewis said of Hardy. “So I don’t think he’ll win.”

Hardy Vs Volkov

Hardy is expected to take on Alexander Volkov in the co-main event of UFC Moscow on November 9th. The event is set to take place in the CSKA Arena which seats 14,000 spectators for MMA events.

The matchup will be Hardy’s first test against a ranked opponent in the UFC. If Hardy manages to get by Volkov, expect him to call out Derrick Lewis and the two men can finally settle their differences.