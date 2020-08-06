Derrick Lewis is up to his antics again.

“The Black Beast” meets Aleksei Oleinik in a heavyweight matchup in the UFC Vegas 6 headliner this Saturday.

And as fate would have it, the Trifecta meals meant for Oleinik somehow ended up being delivered to Lewis along with his own meal.

Being the good person that he is, Lewis wanted to make sure Oleinik got his meals too. However, he also wanted to make sure the food was seasoned enough.

So Lewis decided to season it on his own with his spit.

You can watch the video below:

Lewis, Oleinik Looking To Make It Three Wins In A Row

Hopefully, Oleinik didn’t end up eating any of that and requested for some fresh meals. In case he did eat it, though, there’s one way of getting revenge — inside the Octagon.

Oleinik is on a two-fight winning streak following a submission win over Maurice Greene and a split decision verdict over Fabricio Werdum in May. He will be hoping to enter title contention with a third straight win over a former challenger in Lewis.

Lewis, meanwhile, is also on a two-fight winning run. The American defeated Blagoy Ivanov via split decision in November last year before following it up with a unanimous decision win over Ilir Latifi at UFC 247 back in February.