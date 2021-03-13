Derrick Lewis Wants Francis Ngannou Rematch, Open To Remaining Active By Facing Ciryl Gane

Derrick Lewis wants to remain active.

Lewis is on a four-fight winning streak following an emphatic uppercut knockout of Curtis Blaydes last month to all but guarantee himself getting the next shot.

However, he will only get that shot once Jon Jones does as he is expected to face the winner of the upcoming UFC 260 heavyweight title headliner between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou which takes place later this month.

While Lewis has the luxury of staying on the sidelines and waiting for his shot, that’s not what he wants to do.

Instead, he’s willing to fight anyone who is ready to step up to the plate.

“They [UFC] ain’t say anything really. Right now, we’re just trying to renegotiate the contract and see where it goes from there,” Lewis told Joe Rogan. “For me, I want to stay active. I don’t want to be waiting around to fight anyone, because I’m not young like I used to. So I don’t want to wait around and fight for the title or wait around to fight a certain opponent. So I’m willing to fight anyone who is ready. “I know my window of time is closing to make money. I don’t have that much time left to make money, so I don’t want to just sit around and wait.”

As for who makes sense for him to face next?

“[Jairzinho] Rozenstruik? I guess, [Ciryl] Gane? Whoever I haven’t fought yet,” Lewis said.

Lewis: I’ve Got To Get Ngannou Rematch

Another fight Lewis wants in the future, however, is a rematch with Ngannou.

The pair fought in 2018 in what many expected to be a barnburner with a knockout 100% guaranteed. That didn’t pan out as it turned out to be a borefest with Lewis getting the unanimous decision victory.

Because of that, Lewis wants to run things back with Ngannou again.

“Yes for sure [we need to fight again]” Lewis said. “I’ve got to get that one. Yeah [I want to face him again.]”

But again, Lewis wants to remain active and given that Rozenstruik is coming off a loss to Gane, the latter is someone the American is interested in facing.

“It all depends. I don’t know how the UFC wants to build up the Ciryl Gane guy or if they want to throw him in there in the mix right away,” Lewis added. “… I started getting tagged in the fight [Gane vs. Rozenstruik] only because they were saying that it still wasn’t worse than the Francis and Lewis fight. I’m like, ‘damn. OK. Sh*t.’”

It would certainly be a great contest and could determine who faces the winner of Jones’ next fight.