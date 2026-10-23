Lewis McGrillen Meets Nawras Abzakh At PFL Dubai On November 14

Lewis McGrillen will face Nawras Abzakh in a bantamweight bout at PFL Dubai on November 14 at Coca-Cola Arena. The matchup brings the 2024 PFL Europe champion together with the man who won the promotion’s 2025 MENA tournament at the same weight.

PFL announced the pairing on September 28, and both fighters remain listed against one another on its current roster. This is an existing November booking, not a fight newly arranged this week. The promotion’s latest event listing identifies a 1 p.m. Eastern main card and 9 a.m. early card; neither time establishes where this particular contest will appear in the running order.

A Regional Champion Meets A Fighter Rebuilding His Run

The Manchester Top Team representative carries a 13-2 professional record into the assignment. His most recent appearance ended in a decision victory over Brandon Lewis at PFL Charlotte in August. That result followed his second-round submission defeat to Rafael do Nascimento in Austin in July, so Dubai offers an opportunity to put consecutive victories together rather than extend an unbeaten career.

His European tournament success provides the earlier benchmark. McGrillen stopped Alexander Luster to win the 2024 bantamweight championship and subsequently submitted Alan Philpott in May 2025. Those wins came through different finishing methods; the upcoming matchup is not advertised as another European tournament final.

In the Luster final, McGrillen repeatedly found his left hand during exchanges that also required him to negotiate takedown attempts. The decisive knockdown led to ground strikes and a stoppage at 3:52 of round two.

𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙈𝘾𝙂𝙍𝙄𝙕𝙕𝙇𝘼 𝙍𝙀𝙏𝙐𝙍𝙉𝙎 𝙄𝙉 𝘿𝙐𝘽𝘼𝙄 Lewis McGrillen returns to the PFL cage on Saturday, November 14th as he takes on 2025 PFL MENA Bantamweight Champion Nawras Abzakh! It goes down Saturday, November 14th LIVE from the Coca Cola Arena! Get your tickets… pic.twitter.com/Pc4lzl7qEU — PFL (@PFLMMA) September 28, 2026

McGrillen’s September 28 written statement described what he wanted from the matchup:

“This scalp will keep the momentum of my activity pushing me up the rankings. McGrillen 2.0 coming.”

That is his stated ambition, not confirmation of a promised championship opportunity or a ranking position awarded before the contest. PFL’s current matchup identifies the division as bantamweight, without designating Abzakh’s regional title as a belt being defended in Dubai.

Abzakh Arrives After Completing The MENA Bracket

The Jordanian’s official profile lists 15 wins, six defeats and one no-contest. Fighting out of Amman with Gladiator MMA, he completed a three-fight winning run through the 2025 MENA tournament. The route included a second-round knockout of Ali Yazbeck and a unanimous decision over Moktar Benkaci before the final.

His tournament run followed a defeat to Ali Taleb the previous year. Before entering that bracket, he had already won flyweight and bantamweight titles on the regional circuit.

Abzakh then submitted Islam Youssef with a guillotine choke in 36 seconds on December 5. That finish supplied the regional championship attached to his name in the announcement.

Against Youssef, Abzakh secured the choke as his opponent changed levels. A slam did not free Youssef from the hold, and the contest was over before the first minute. That grappling sequence contrasts with the sustained striking exchanges in McGrillen’s European final, although neither earlier result predicts how their meeting will unfold.

The wider Dubai show is headed by Vadim Nemkov’s heavyweight championship defense against Sergei Bilostenniy. The current roster also includes Sergio Pettis against Yuta Goto and Alexei Pergande’s move to lightweight against Akhmed Magomedov. Those are separate divisional assignments on the same event, not stages in a tournament involving McGrillen and Abzakh.