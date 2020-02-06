Derrick Lewis Targeting First-Round KO Of Ilir Latifi

Lewis Wants To Put On Show For Houston

UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis is looking to get the first-round knockout when he faces Ilir Latifi.

Lewis and Latifi meet on the main card opener at UFC 247 this Saturday in Houston, Texas. Lewis is a notably a Houston native as well as undefeated in his home state. That’s why he’s looking to put on a show for his hometown fans.

“I’m going to look for the knockout in the first round,” Lewis said at the UFC 247 athlete panel on Wednesday. “I have to put on for Houston. We’ve been through a lot with the flooding and all that, so I got to come in swinging and banging in the first round.”

“The Black Beast” doesn’t feel any pressure fighting at home, either. He’s going to approach the fight the same way he does all his other ones — looking for the knockout early or late on.

“Just let the fight unfold,” Lewis added. “I’m going to fight the same like I do any other fight. Everybody know if I’m not going to get him out of there in the first round, I’m going to get him out of there in the last two seconds of the fight.”

Latifi will be making his heavyweight debut against Lewis and was already one of the smaller light heavyweights, even if he does carry a stocky frame. But for Lewis, the size difference won’t matter as he anticipates Latifi will try and take him down.

“Not at all because he’s a little guy,” Lewis said when asked if the size difference would pay a role. “Just about everybody in the division is up and down, so it don’t matter. We all the same size when we lay down, so I’m pretty sure he’s going to try and take me down.”

Lewis is coming off a split decision win over Blagoy Ivanov and will be looking to embark on a new winning streak at UFC 247. Latifi, meanwhile, will look for a change of fortunes after suffering two losses in a row at light heavyweight.