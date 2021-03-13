Derrick Lewis Can See Himself Fighting Jon Jones, Knows What His Game Plan Will Be

Derrick Lewis believes he knows how Jon Jones would approach a fight against him.

Jones is set to make his long-awaited heavyweight debut later this year as he is slated to face the winner of the title fight between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 which takes place March 27.

Lewis, meanwhile, is on a four-fight winning streak and could end up facing Jones at some point in the future, even if it’s not for the heavyweight title.

While “The Black Beast” thinks Jones is cool, he definitely sees a fight taking place with the former light heavyweight king at some point.

“Yeah, that’s good,” Lewis told Joe Rogan of Jones moving up. “Jon cool, he’s cool people or whatever. But I also picture myself fighting him one day. “I kind of know what his game plan will be if he ever faces me. He’ll try to take the legs a lot. I don’t think he’ll really try to take me down. He’ll try to keep his distance and strike at a distance. He’ll try to stay away.”

Lewis: Getting Close To Me Will Be Your Downfall

Of course, most would assume the game plan for Jones would be to use his wrestling.

After all, Daniel Cormier did the same against Lewis when they fought in 2018 while Jones has used his wrestling against hard-hitters in the light heavyweight division such as Rampage Jackson.

However, Lewis believes no fighter will want to get that close to him to attempt a takedown.

“I don’t think so,” Lewis added when asked why he felt Jones wouldn’t use his wresting against him. “I would love for a guy to get that close to me. I believe that’s their downfall, if they get that close.”

After seeing Lewis brutally knock out Curtis Blaydes last month, it’s hard to argue against that.