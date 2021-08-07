After Intense Staredown With Ciryl Gane, Derrick Lewis Says He’s Going To ‘Bang His Ass Up’

Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane has an intense staredown as expected.

The pair are set to collide for the interim heavyweight title in the UFC 265 headliner taking place Saturday night at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The winner will get a guaranteed shot at current champion Francis Ngannou and with both fighters making weight, it was time for the official and final staredown Friday night at the ceremonial weigh-ins.

Lewis, who was already somewhat aggressive during his staredown with Gane at yesterday’s post fight press conference, unsurprisingly kept up the intensity which led to both fighters being separated.

However, after Lewis requested for a proper face off, that’s what happened as it was all intensity until he reminded Gane that all he needed was one punch.

Lewis Keeps Things Short And Sweet

Following the staredown, Jon Anik interviewed Gane and asked him about what lied in front of him.

“For me, it’s a big opportunity,” Gane said. “It’s a big challenge, but I want to prove I can do it.”

Lewis — who is fighting in front of his hometown fans in Houston — was asked if he had any final thoughts to which he responded in classic fashion.

“I’m gonna bang his ass up”

You can watch their staredown below: