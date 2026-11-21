Kevin Vallejos’ victory over Aljamain Sterling produced sharply different responses from fellow fighters, with Lerone Murphy rejecting the verdict and Jean Silva congratulating the winner. Their written reactions followed the featherweight co-main event at UFC Qatar on November 21.

The official outcome was a unanimous decision for Vallejos, with totals of 30-27, 29-28 and 30-27. Those posts reflect individual opinions about that fight, not a change to the recorded result.

Murphy objects, while Thomson had Sterling ahead

Murphy posted at 20:21 UTC, offering a one-word assessment: “Robbery”. He did not attach a round-by-round score or explain which exchanges led him to that conclusion. The brief message therefore establishes his disagreement without supplying a detailed judging argument.

Robbery — LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) November 21, 2026

Josh Thomson had already expressed a preference for Sterling six minutes earlier, while still making his prediction conditional on the fight reaching the judges. The former fighter and analyst wrote:

“Aljo has done more in every aspect of the fight. I’ll take Aljo 29-28 if this goes to judges.”

Thomson also argued that the UFC would have wanted Vallejos to deliver a standout performance against a former champion, but felt that had not happened. That was his interpretation of the matchup and promotional expectations, not a statement from the organization about its preferred winner.

Horrible right to be a judge… Aljo has done more in every aspect of the fight.

I’ll take Aljo 29-28 if this goes to judges. If you’re the UFC you were really hoping to see Vallejos shine against a former champion. They didn’t get that. — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) November 21, 2026

Silva praises Vallejos as other contenders weigh in

Silva’s message, posted at 20:21 UTC, took a different tone. He addressed the winner directly: “Congrats Kevin, great guy with great improvements 👏”. There was no challenge, proposed date or announcement of a rematch in that post.

Congrats Kevin, great guy with great improvements 👏 — Jean "Lord" Silva (@Jeansilvamma96) November 21, 2026

Mairon Santos’ contribution came during the action, rather than after the verdict. Writing in Portuguese at 20:10 UTC, he praised the younger fighter’s ability. His post quoted his own earlier prediction that Sterling would prevail through wrestling, putting the compliment in the context of an expectation being tested.

Caraca o muleque é bom mane https://t.co/Aj3DVMSgTO — Mairon "The Legend" Santos (@Maironsantoss) November 21, 2026

Vinicius Oliveira was less impressed with the contest. He opened with a joking reference to fighting in the early UFC era before assessing the action. In his 20:19 UTC message, he portrayed one fighter as reluctant to attempt a takedown for fear of falling, and the other as fearful of being hurt if he went down. He argued that Silva should get the next championship opportunity. His title-shot conclusion was a personal preference, not confirmation of UFC matchmaking.

I should have gone to fight at UFC 6, one is afraid to attempt a takedown for fear of falling, and the other is afraid of falling for fear of getting hurt, now we know, Jean is the next for the tittle . — Vinicius "LokDog" Oliveira (@LokdogVinicius) November 21, 2026

The disagreement extends a debate over the contenders’ title prospects that preceded this matchup. MiddleEasy has also covered the division’s competing championship arguments. Saturday’s posts add distinct reactions to that conversation, but none establishes who will receive the next title fight.