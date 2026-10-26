Lerone Murphy Wants Same Title-Shot Standard For All Featherweight Contenders

Lerone Murphy wants the same hurdle applied to everyone chasing the UFC featherweight championship. In a written post on October 26, the British contender argued that the division’s challengers should each have another fight before receiving their opportunity.

Murphy included himself in that assessment. He said he had been told to beat a top-five opponent first. The post did not name that opponent or announce his next booking.

Murphy Questions The Standard For A Title Shot

The Manchester fighter put the issue directly to his followers, asking who should be next for the featherweight belt. He then described the condition he understood to apply to his own campaign:

I was told I need to beat someone in the top 5 before I do, that should apply to all.

Who’s next for the featherweight title? I still think all contenders need 1 more fight. I was told I need to beat someone in the top 5 before I do, that should apply to all. 💪🏾 — LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) October 26, 2026

The discussion follows Alexander Volkanovski’s latest successful defense. The Australian stopped Movsar Evloev in the second round at UFC 333 on October 24. UFC’s current athlete record lists the finish at 4:54, keeping Volkanovski at the top of a division in which Murphy is still seeking his first championship appearance.

Evloev Defeat Interrupted Murphy’s Run

Murphy’s most recent assignment provides the immediate competitive context. He lost a five-round majority decision to Evloev in London on March 21. Two judges scored that main event 48-46 for Evloev, while the third returned a 47-47 draw.

That contest was not a one-sided dismissal of Murphy’s chances. MiddleEasy’s report described Murphy finding success with counters and body work before Evloev’s late wrestling changed the fight. A fourth-round point deduction against Evloev also complicated the scoring, making the final rounds particularly important to the outcome.

The defeat ended Murphy’s nine-fight winning streak, according to his official UFC history. His current profile lists a 17-1-1 professional record and places him third in the featherweight division.

The Wins Behind His Contender Position

Before London, Murphy had built his case against recognizable opposition. He beat Josh Emmett over five rounds in April 2025, following earlier decision victories over Dan Ige and Edson Barboza.

His UFC debut came in September 2019 against Zubaira Tukhugov and ended in a three-round draw. The unbeaten stretch that followed took him through both three-round assignments and longer main events before the Evloev loss finally interrupted that progress.

His most emphatic breakthrough came against Aaron Pico at UFC 319 in August 2025. Murphy ended Pico’s promotional debut with a spinning-back-elbow knockout at 3:21 of the opening round. Those results explain his place in the contender discussion; Monday’s statement addresses what he believes should be required from that group now.