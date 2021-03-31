Nate Diaz vs. Leon Edwards Set For Five Rounds At UFC 262

History will be made. In a shellshock of an announcement, ESPN’s Ariel Helwani announced that top contender Leon Edwards will take on the legendary Nate Diaz at UFC 262 (May 15).

Things Get More Interesting

The news didn’t stop there.

Helwani also stated that this crazy co-headliner would get even crazier, with the non-title fight going for five 5-minute rounds like a standard main event would. This would make history, being the first co-main event to go 5 rounds without a title being on the line.

The Lead-Up

No one could predict that this fight would be put together. However, there was good ol’ back and forth between the two competitors last February on social media.

After Khamzat Chimaev pulled out of his bout with Edwards last February, “Rocky” would shoot his shot asking for Diaz. This fizzled as Diaz apparently didn’t know who he was.

Belal Muhammad would eventually be Edward’s next opponent, however he would get eyepoked by Edwards in the second round, ending the fight in a no-contest.

The top contender would later ask for a title shot after the called-off bout but got Diaz for a dream match of his instead.

The Return Of Nathan Diaz

Diaz, on the other hand, hasn’t fought since November 2019. He last faced ‘BMF’ champion Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 in Madison Square Garden. After enduring a barrage of strikes for three rounds, the doctor would be forced to stop it after a cut opened above Diaz’s eye. The fight ended being a round 3 TKO (doctor stoppage) victory for “Gamebred.”

Almost two years later, the Stockton-native is back in the welterweight division. And no, he’s not coming back to face Vicente Luque, who called him out at UFC 260 last weekend. He will play leap-frog and land himself a great opportunity to face the #3 ranked contender in the world.

The Response

Check me out may 15th I’ll be headlining #ufc262 in Houston Texas I’ll also have the new UFC lightweight title fight on the card I need people to know these guys are they’ve been working very hard and I can’t wait to see who gets my old 👑 I’ll see uguys there 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 31, 2021

Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz will take place in the co-main event slot of UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler, fighting with a packed crowd in Houston, Texas on May 15th.