Leon Edwards: I Can’t Wait To Show How Much Of A ‘P*ssy’ Jorge Masvidal Is

Leon Edwards says that his clash with Jorge Masvidal is beyond personal.

Edwards and Masvidal are finally set to share the Octagon. The two will mix it up in a three-round welterweight tilt on Dec. 11. The bout will take place on the main card of UFC 269. The action will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The History Of Leon Edwards & Jorge Masvidal

Back in March 2019, Edwards and Masvidal competed on the same card in separate bouts. Both men emerged victorious on the UFC London card. After the event, “Rocky” and “Gamebred” had an encounter that led to Masvidal punching Edwards in the face.

During an appearance on The MMA Hour, Edwards told Ariel Helwani that he’s ready to show that Masvidal isn’t on his level.

“This is war. I’ve said it time and time again, I do not believe that he’s on my level. I do not believe he is who you think he is. I can’t wait to go out there and prove it.”

When asked if he’s ever felt this much animosity towards an opponent before, Edwards had the following to say.

“Nah, never in my life. I cannot wait to go out there and show the world just that he’s not on my level and how much of a p*ssy he is. So, I cannot wait.”

“Rocky” told Helwani that if he sees Masvidal in person before fight night, there will be violence.

“It’s on sight, that’s it.”

Edwards is hoping to secure a UFC Welterweight Title opportunity with a victory over Masvidal. If he does defeat Masvidal, it’ll be hard to argue. “Rocky” would be 10-0, 1 NC in his last 11 outings if he can get past Masvidal.