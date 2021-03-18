Leon Edwards: ‘I Don’t See What Jorge Masvidal Can Do Differently’ Against Kamaru Usman

It was recently announced that Kamaru Usman would be looking to defend his welterweight title in a rematch with Jorge Masvidal. However Leon Edwards believes that the outcome of this fight will not be any different.

Edwards was vying for his own rematch with Usman, as he headed into his UFC Vegas 21 fight with Belal Muhammad. The bout was originally supposed to be against Khamzat Chimaev, but Belal stepped up on short notice when the Chechen was forced out.

In the end, Leon would have his 8 fight winning streak halted, when the fight ended in a no contest. This came as a result of an eye poke that Leon landed on Belal, forcing him to be unable to continue.

Usman vs Masvidal 2 Will Be A Repeat

With the lackluster ending to the fight between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad, the UFC was quick to announce the rematch between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal. This was met with a mixed reaction, given the dominant nature of their first fight.

In fact, Leon seems to think that this fight will end the same as the first. Speaking with Joe Rogan, “Rocky” explained that even with a full camp for Jorge, there is nothing he can really change to get the win over the champ.

“It’ll be a good fight, I’ll be watching it for sure. But if I had to put money on it, I would probably go Usman for the win again,” Edwards said. “I can’t see what (Masvidal) can do differently. He’s going to come out again and do what he does, swing for the fences, and try to knock him out. Usman is going to have a high guard and just grapple him. “I just can’t see what (Masvidal) does different. Unless he catches (Usman) and knocks him out, I just can’t see what he does differently.”

Jorge Masvidal Does Not Want To Fight Leon Edwards

Ever since their infamous “three piece and a soda” altercation, Leon Edwards has been trying to score a fight with Jorge Masvidal. However that never seems to come together.

The way he explained it to Joe, he thought that the fight was a sure thing after their backstage scrap. Unfortunately Jorge just seems to keep saying no to the fight, even though the UFC wanted it.

“For sure, I thought ‘Okay that’s the next fight,’ straight away, and to have it now be two, two and a half years and we still ain’t fought yet? I’ve been calling him out ever since, and the UFC wants it, but he just keeps turning it down and saying no he don’t want to fight,” Edwards said.

With the way his last fight ended, Leon Edwards wants to waste no time before returning to the Octagon. It will be interesting to see his next move, and where he goes from here.