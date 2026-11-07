Lee Seung Cheol Submits Nazareth Lalthazuala At ONE Fight Night 49 — Highlights

Lee Seung Cheol overcame a difficult opening round to submit Nazareth Lalthazuala at ONE Fight Night 49. The South Korean finished with a rear-naked choke at 3:04 of round two at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, handing the Indian strawweight his first professional defeat.

The event took place on Saturday morning, November 7, in Thailand, with the Prime Video broadcast falling on Friday night, November 6, in the United States. Their contest was part of the nine-bout program spanning four martial arts, not the separate Inner Circle card held earlier at Lumpinee.

Round 1: Lalthazuala threatens on the ground

ONE’s completed fight report describes an opening round fought predominantly on the mat. Lalthazuala drove the submission exchanges and came close to a choke, but Lee escaped the immediate danger and reached the break.

Round 2: Lee takes over and finds the back

Lee applied ground strikes with his opponent near the ropes. Lalthazuala answered with up-kicks, created room and regained his feet. Another ground exchange followed, where Lee won position, moved behind him and secured the finishing hold.

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The matchup tested two different unbeaten runs

Both fighters had earned main-roster contracts through ONE Friday Fights. They arrived with different records to protect: Lee had never lost in the promotion, while Lalthazuala had never lost professionally anywhere. The Indian entered this matchup at 8-0, following three finishes in his first three ONE appearances. The pairing matched the 27-year-old DK Gym representative against a 25-year-old from Dojang MMA, making his first appearance on ONE’s global main roster.

Those victories demonstrated different routes to a stoppage. He knocked out Masaki Suzuki in 17 seconds, submitted Jake Bron in the second round, then stopped Jhon Brutas in the opening round in June to earn his US$100,000 contract. Lee therefore faced an opponent whose threat extended beyond one favored technique.

Lee’s own recent results had required more sustained work. He beat Fabio Henrique and Bokang Masunyane by unanimous decision in his two previous appearances. The current official athlete record now lists seven promotional wins, with two TKOs, two submissions and three unanimous decisions; that promotional total is separate from his overall career record.

The DK Gym fighter had originally been booked against Karen Ghazaryan at ONE Fight Night 48. That assignment fell through because of his opponent’s visa issues, according to ONE’s October profile. His return instead came against another recent graduate of the weekly series, with an opportunity to strengthen his position among the division’s contenders.

At the official weigh-ins, Lee registered 123.6 pounds and a hydration reading of 1.0023. Lalthazuala weighed 124.4 pounds with a reading of 1.0210. Both passed the promotion’s hydration standard and stayed within its 125-pound strawweight limit; neither was part of the card’s catchweight agreements.

A contender emerges before the next title defense

Joshua Pacio is scheduled to defend the strawweight championship against Keito Yamakita at ONE SAMURAI 5 on November 18 in Tokyo. That pending defense provides the relevant divisional context, but Lee has not been announced as the winner’s next challenger.

The result lifts Lee to 14-1 overall and extends his winning streak to 14. His only professional loss remains his debut, rather than a defeat inside ONE.