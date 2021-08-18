Kevin Lee Frustrated Mike Perry Turned Down Fight: ‘He Can Never Say He’s From Michigan Again’

Kevin Lee was not pleased Mike Perry turned down a fight with him.

It appeared that the pair would collide in a welterweight bout sometime this year. However, Perry eventually ended up turning down the fight.

That not only disappointed Lee — who is set to face Daniel Rodriguez on August 28 — but changed his whole perception of Perry as a man.

“Mike Perry would have been a good one,” Lee told Submission Radio. “That would have been a good name. Honestly, it would have been a softball, and I was kind of looking for a softball. I ain’t had one yet in my career, and Perry would have been that. But he didn’t want to give it to me. So, me and him, I lost a lot of respect for the man after that. I asked for that fight in May. He said give him a little bit more time. So, I moved on and wanted to fight Sean Brady in July. He said he needed a few more weeks up there in July, but then August 28th rolls around and he still ain’t say nothing. “So, I lose a lot of respect for the man. And I say one thing and it’s gonna be the end of it, between me and him, he can never say he’s from Michigan again. If I hear it, anything come out of his mouth, that he’s from Flint, that he’s from Michigan, we’re gonna have some serious problems. There ain’t gonna be none of that picture-taking and hand-shaking when he sees me. That’s not how we get down where I’m from.”

Lee: Perry Holding Up Some Other Kid’s Dream

Perry would later state that he turned the fight down as per the wishes of his coach.

“Trust me when I say I’m down BUT this decision is not mine to make. I’ve promised full control to my team. Coach said if I fight everyone who calls me out I’d fight every week. I’m already a new man. When I return I’ll be a different animal and the same beast. #RIPKOBE “Say what you will but you ain’t with me shooting in the gym. We WORKING ! I’m breaking all my PR’s , but again I am not my own to make choices with. I am the business and my team wishes to see more improvement first. You’re lucky @MoTownPhenom , I’m too strong for you #TrustMe”

To that, Lee responded:

“The man doesn’t even have a coaching staff. You mean leave it to his girl? And if it’s on his girl’s decision, well then now I really lose a lot of respect. So, best of luck to him, best of luck to him. I hope he does something. “But to me, if you’re not stepping up and you don’t want to fight, then get the fuck out the way and let somebody else get in here. Do what you do, but get the fuck out the way. You’re holding up some other kid’s dream that wants to be in here. So, I ain’t got no respect for it.”

Lee will be competing in his first fight since getting submitted by Charles Oliveira in March last year. This will be his second foray into the welterweight division.

