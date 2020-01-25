Kevin Lee: Khabib Nurmagomedov, Tony Ferguson Fighting For ‘My Title’

Lee Not Getting Respect He Deserves

Kevin Lee feels he should be getting a lot more respect.

Lee returned to the win column with a first-round head kick knockout of Gregor Gillespie at UFC 244 back in November. It marked a successful return to the lightweight division and also ended a two-fight losing skid for the Detroit native.

But despite all the praise he received for his performance and the knockout, Lee still feels he is not getting the props he deserves.

“A little bit (more respect) but no to be honest, not yet,” Lee told MMA Junkie. “That’s why I got to do this one again to really remind people. I still feel like I’m exed out of a lot of conversations … especially around the lightweight title.”

Lee is now set to face Charles Oliveira in the UFC Brasilia headliner on March 14. He hopes that another big win will put him back on track to challenge for the lightweight title which he believes is his.

“Khabib and Tony are getting ready to fight for it [at UFC 249], but that’s my title,” Lee added. “I got to go out there and I got to keep proving it to people. “So yeah, I feel like I’m a little exed out of certain conversations that should be happening but, I’m going to come out the back end and they can’t stop me. So yeah, am I getting a little bit more respect? OK, but not really. Not yet.”

Lee notably lost his only attempt at becoming a UFC champion when he suffered defeat to Tony Ferguson in their interim lightweight title fight in 2017.

However, given that he is still just 27, it shouldn’t be long before he challenges for another title. Especially if he keeps winning.