LeBron James Says Inspiring Conor McGregor Is ‘Very Humbling’

LeBron James Responds To Conor McGregor’s Shout-out

Conor McGregor recently expressed using LeBron James as an inspiration for his change in mindset. Now the NBA superstar has heard this show of respect, and has chosen to respond.

James is without a doubt one of the world’s biggest superstars. Playing most recently for the LA Lakers, he is a true basketball great. As a result, he has been a huge inspiration to many people, all across the globe.

One of the less-expected people to be inspired by LeBron James, is UFC sensation Conor McGregor. Ahead of UFC 246, the Irishman discussed changes in mentality he has had recently. In particular, he credited the NBA player with his meeting with motivational speaker Tony Robbins.

James heard this compliment from McGregor, and was quite proud. Speaking with HoopJab, he explained how it made him feel to influence someone like Conor.

“In all honesty, I play the game and I train my body, and put the work into my body to hopefully inspire other athletes around the world, other great athletes,” James said. “If I’m able to rub off on Conor and other athletes that feel like it’s beneficial to them, I think that’s a pretty cool thing. It’s very humbling for one.” “I take my body very seriously,” James would continue. “I’m just trying to maximize my career and see how long I can continue to play the game that I love. It starts with the body, it ends with the mind. If the mind is sharp, then you can go a lot longer than you may think. That’s what it’s all about. You’ve got to be disciplined.”

Conor McGregor and LeBron James are two of the most popular athletes in the world. To see them pay each other such respect is rather nice.