Laura Sanko Favors Merab Dvalishvili’s Adjustments In Petr Yan Trilogy

Laura Sanko narrowly favors Merab Dvalishvili over Petr Yan at UFC 333.

The rivals meet on October 24 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, with their series tied at one win apiece. Their title contest is the co-main event beneath Alexander Volkanovski’s featherweight defense against Movsar Evloev. Early preliminary action is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET. The main card streams on Paramount+ at 2 p.m. ET.

On Mike Bohn’s October 16 podcast, she judged the challenger likelier to take a belt than Movsar Evloev, without expecting a repeat of Dvalishvili’s first-fight dominance.

Sanko separates Yan’s improvement from the rematch margin

She credits Yan’s tactical improvements while considering their rematch competitive.

“And he was nearly perfect, but it was still a close fight, if that makes sense,” Sanko said.

The wrestling numbers show how thoroughly the matchup changed. Dvalishvili also nearly doubled Yan’s striking output in their first fight. In March 2023, Dvalishvili completed 11 takedowns from 49 attempts. At UFC 323, he managed two from 29, while Yan landed five of his own from nine tries. The champion also connected with 60 percent of his significant strikes across five rounds, according to the promotion’s current matchup breakdown.

Yan won the December 6, 2025 rematch by unanimous decision, with two judges scoring it 49-46 and the third returning 48-47. That result ended Dvalishvili’s championship reign at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Rest and body defense shape the challenger’s case

She attributes Dvalishvili’s decision-making problems partly to mental fatigue from four 2025 title fights. Rest and specific preparation could unlock existing abilities, she believes, but body defense remains essential. Momentum, in her view, can become detrimental.

The rematch stopped a 14-fight winning streak. Their earlier five-round contest had also ended in a unanimous decision, but with Dvalishvili the winner. Neither man has finished the other, leaving two complete championship-length samples rather than a rivalry decided by one brief exchange.

That first meeting took place on March 11, 2023 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. It was a non-title main event, unlike their December championship rematch. The distinction matters to the trilogy’s stakes: Dvalishvili’s original victory established a head-to-head advantage, whereas Yan’s reply changed possession of the belt.

Sanko sees greater legacy stakes for Yan’s title defense. Her conditional next opponents are O’Malley for Yan and Song Yadong for Dvalishvili; O’Malley-Talbott also interests her, despite matchmaking complications.

The victory made Yan a two-time bantamweight champion, rather than a first-time holder entering his inaugural defense. Yan enters with four consecutive victories and a 20-5 record. The promotion’s current preview describes both men as having had roughly ten months to prepare since their last meeting. Saturday therefore presents a different scheduling situation from Dvalishvili’s rapid sequence of title fights, not an immediate turnaround for either participant.

The official fight-week schedule places both bantamweights in an open workout at Yas Mall on October 21, followed by the October 22 press conference at Etihad Arena and ceremonial weigh-ins there on October 23.

In a separate October 21 update, Dvalishvili said five kilograms remained in his weight cut with two days until weighing in.