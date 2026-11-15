Larissa Pacheco Tags UFC Matchmaker In New Appeal After Kayla Harrison’s Title Defense

Larissa Pacheco directed a fresh request toward the UFC’s matchmaking office in the hours after Kayla Harrison retained her bantamweight title. The Brazilian tagged the promotion and Mick Maynard in a November 15 X post, accompanying her message with photographs from her own victory over the champion.

The timing connects her appeal to Harrison’s submission of Amanda Nunes at UFC 334. That co-main event ended with a rear-naked choke at 1:29 of the fourth round at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday night. The champion improved to 20–1 overall and remained unbeaten in four UFC appearances.

Pacheco addresses the UFC’s matchmaking office

Pacheco’s entire written invitation was brief:

Put me in Coach!

She added smiling and praying emojis, the LFG hashtag, and the two account tags. There was no proposed date, signed-bout announcement or weight agreement in the message. It was an appeal to the organization, not confirmation that another meeting between the former rivals has been arranged.

A reminder of the result Harrison has not avenged

The attached image combined three views of their PFL exchanges: a punching sequence, Pacheco controlling Harrison’s back, and another grappling position against the fence. By choosing that material rather than a promotional matchup poster, she put their competitive history at the center of the request.

Their trilogy ended in Pacheco’s favor at the 2022 PFL World Championship. All three judges scored the five-round contest 48-47, giving her the lightweight title and handing Harrison her first professional MMA loss. The American had won their first two meetings by decision, so the series remains 2-1 in her favor.

That deciding fight required more than a single successful exchange. Harrison established top position early, while Pacheco stayed dangerous with strikes and submission threats from underneath. Later scrambles repeatedly changed the positions, and the eventual winner continued attacking even when she could not keep the upper position. MiddleEasy’s original coverage details the contest.

Pacheco subsequently added the 2023 PFL featherweight championship by defeating Marina Mokhnatkina. Her unanimous decision came by three 49-46 scores and made her the promotion’s first champion in two weight classes. That second title was earned at 145 pounds, rather than the lightweight limit at which she had beaten Harrison.

Her PFL profile currently lists a 23-5 professional MMA record and identifies her as a former champion in both divisions. It also records the later loss to Cris Cyborg in October 2024.

The division question is still unanswered. Harrison’s current belt is contested at 135 pounds, while Pacheco’s two PFL championship campaigns were above that weight. Her invitation therefore leaves a significant competitive detail open even before any matchmaking decision is announced.