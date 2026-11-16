Lance Gibson Jr. To Fight Michael Johnson At UFC 336 In Toronto

Lance Gibson Jr. will face Michael Johnson in a lightweight bout at UFC 336 on January 30, 2027, in Toronto. UFC Canada confirmed the pairing Sunday, giving the Canadian another established veteran as he prepares for his third appearance inside the Octagon.

The matchup is scheduled for Scotiabank Arena. The promotion included it in a November 15 announcement introducing three Canadian fighters on the card, with tickets going on general sale Friday, November 20. Its individual bout graphic identifies this as a lightweight contest, rather than a move to another division.

Gibson returns after his breakthrough in Seattle

Gibson enters the booking after securing his first UFC victory against Chase Hooper in Seattle on March 28. He stopped Hooper with strikes at 2:56 of the opening round, responding to a narrow defeat in his promotional debut. The win also made Gibson and his father the first father-and-son pair to each record a UFC victory.

His first assignment had come against King Green on December 13, 2025. Gibson accepted that appearance on three days’ notice and took the veteran the full distance before losing a split decision. Johnson therefore represents another opponent with extensive Octagon experience, but this time the announcement gives Gibson more than two months before the scheduled date.

The UFC lists Gibson at 10-2 overall, with five knockouts and three submissions among his victories. Seven of those wins have come in the first round. He trains at Gibson MMA, where his preparation includes working with former Bellator featherweight champion Julia Budd.

Protect the house! Our first three Canadians have been added to #UFC336 🍁👊 🇨🇦 @LanceFearlessJr vs Michael Johnson 🇺🇸

🇨🇦🇺🇦 Serhiy Sidey vs Louis Lee Scott 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

🇨🇦 Cam Nelson vs Sean Clancy 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Tickets on sale FRIDAY 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/0m7dKJ3y8M — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) November 15, 2026

Johnson seeks a reset after the Dober loss

Johnson’s most recent outing went the other way. Drew Dober stopped him with a left hand at 1:53 of the second round at UFC 326 on March 7. The official recap described Johnson finding success with his speed in the opening round before Dober closed the distance and applied greater pressure in the second.

That loss followed wins over two very different lightweight opponents. Johnson knocked out Ottman Azaitar in December 2024, then earned a unanimous decision over Daniel Zellhuber at UFC 318 in July 2025. His current promotional profile lists a 25-20 record, reflecting a much longer professional career than the Canadian’s twelve completed bouts.

The American reached the UFC through The Ultimate Fighter’s twelfth season, competing on Georges St-Pierre’s team and finishing as the tournament runner-up. His promotional history dates to December 2010. Gibson did not enter the organization until fifteen years later, making the experience gap a central feature of this booking.

The Toronto event is headed by Joshua Van’s flyweight title defense against Manel Kape, with Carlos Prates and Michael Morales also scheduled to contest the interim welterweight championship. No position in the running order was specified for Gibson and Johnson in Sunday’s announcement.