Kyoma Akimoto Promises Knockout Against Shaidullaev At Super RIZIN 6

Kyoma Akimoto has promised a knockout when he challenges Razhabali Shaidullaev for the RIZIN featherweight championship on New Year’s Eve. The Japanese contender made the prediction in a November 3 written X post, attaching the Super RIZIN 6 matchup graphic rather than announcing a different opponent or date.

Writing in Japanese, Akimoto said, in English translation:

“I will definitely get the knockout! Look forward to it!”

The attached announcement identifies a 66-kilogram contest under RIZIN MMA rules, scheduled for three five-minute rounds. It labels the matchup a RIZIN featherweight title fight. Akimoto’s message is his prediction, not a result or a guarantee from the promotion.

Two Former Champions Helped Put Akimoto In Position

The 20-year-old JAPAN TOP TEAM fighter reaches this opportunity on six consecutive victories, according to RIZIN’s official athlete record. His latest win came against former featherweight champion Kleber Koike on August 11, when all three judges awarded him the decision at RIZIN 54.

The promotion’s written profile credits his right jab and takedown defense in that performance, despite a damaged left hand. Those details explain why the Koike win mattered beyond extending a streak: Akimoto had successfully negotiated a proven submission specialist before seeking the reigning champion.

Earlier in the year, he stopped former Bellator champion Patchy Mix at RIZIN 52. RIZIN’s official table records a second-round TKO at 37 seconds on March 7. Together, the Mix and Koike results supplied two wins over former champions before his own first RIZIN championship opportunity.

This follows an earlier setback at a different weight. Akimoto lost a unanimous decision to Yuki Motoya in December 2024 in a bantamweight title-eliminator opportunity. The current run began with a decision over Ryo Takagi the following May, before he moved through the featherweight contenders.

The Champion Has Already Passed A Shared Test

Shaidullaev also took his RIZIN title from Koike, but by a very different route. The promotion records a first-round stoppage after 62 seconds in May 2025. He subsequently defended against Viktor Kolesnik, Mikuru Asakura and Yutaka Kubo before meeting A.J. McKee in September.

His official profile describes the McKee victory as his first professional decision, achieved through takedowns and control during their three-round contest. That win added the PFL featherweight championship to his RIZIN belt. Akimoto’s challenge was then made in the ring, establishing this pairing before Tuesday’s new written prediction.

The December contest is identified as the champion’s fifth RIZIN defense. His other belt does not automatically make this another double-title match: the graphic attached to Akimoto’s post specifically names the RIZIN featherweight championship.

Super RIZIN 6 takes place at Vantelin Dome Nagoya on December 31. The official event page lists an 11 a.m. opening and 1 p.m. start, both provisional Japan times. Fan-club and RIZIN 100 CLUB ticket access begins at noon on November 4; general sales start November 22.

There is another advance sales window before the general release: the official website’s first-come sale is scheduled for noon to 6 p.m. on November 10, Japan time.

The promotion has not yet listed pay-per-view details on that event page. Its Nagoya plans are separate from Akimoto’s individual promise, while Chihiro Suzuki and YA-MAN have also been announced for the year-end show.