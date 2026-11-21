Kyoji Horiguchi kept producing offense while Asu Almabayev concentrated on holding position, and the judges sided with the Japanese flyweight at UFC Qatar on Saturday. Their three-round main-card contest ended in a unanimous decision for Horiguchi, who faced repeated takedowns but continued attacking with punches and submission attempts from underneath.

The matchup carried immediate significance near the top of the 125-pound division. Horiguchi entered ranked No. 5 and Almabayev No. 7. UFC’s pre-fight breakdown identified the contest as another important test in a crowded title picture, with both men returning to the venue where they had secured submission victories a year earlier.

Round 1: Horiguchi turns a takedown into a threat

Almabayev opened with leg kicks, while Horiguchi worked at distance and brought a high kick into his combinations. A low kick disrupted the Kazakh fighter’s balance before Almabayev responded with a spinning kick to the body. Horiguchi also circled behind into a clinch, but that exchange did not produce a takedown. After they separated, he found the target with a punching combination.

A caught kick changed the position late in the round. Almabayev took his opponent down, only to land inside a guillotine attempt. Horiguchi tightened his legs around the body and worked for the submission rather than simply accepting bottom position. Almabayev freed his head before the horn.

Round 2: Almabayev establishes prolonged control

Horiguchi began the next period with a right hand and another high kick. Almabayev answered by putting the fight on the floor again, leaving the veteran to work his way toward the fence. That became a lengthy positional battle, with Horiguchi seated against the cage and his opponent trying to keep him there.

Almabayev reached the back during the wrestling exchanges and returned Horiguchi to the canvas when he tried to escape. Maintaining the position did not translate into a finish, however. The Japanese fighter continued offering offense even while struggling to get free, making the distinction between control and productive attacking work increasingly important.

Round 3: Scrambles and strikes from underneath

The final round brought more takedowns, but Horiguchi countered with reversals and hammerfists before returning to his feet. Almabayev repeatedly reattached to the hips and brought him back down. Horiguchi attacked the neck again during one transition, forcing another defensive response rather than allowing the wrestling exchanges to proceed without resistance.

Once more, Almabayev escaped the submission. From a seated position along the fence, Horiguchi kept punching the body and adding elbows while his opponent held him down. The contrast persisted through the closing stretch: the fighter underneath was finding opportunities to strike, while the man on top devoted much of his effort to retaining control.

The official scorecards favor Horiguchi

The finalized cards read 29–28, 30–27 and 30–27. Sal D’Amato gave Almabayev the second round but awarded the first and third to Horiguchi. Anders Ohlsson and Darryl Ransom each scored all three rounds for the winner. UFC News’s accompanying social caption incorrectly listed three 30–27 totals; the actual scorecard image below shows the split in the second round.

The outcome halted Almabayev’s three-fight winning streak. Horiguchi, meanwhile, rebounded from his June defeat to Manel Kape after earlier wins over Tagir Ulanbekov and Amir Albazi, who also competed on Saturday’s card. No championship bout was confirmed by this result.