Kyler Phillips vs. Ethyn Ewing Set For UFC 335 Bantamweight Bout

Kyler Phillips will face Ethyn Ewing in a bantamweight matchup at UFC 335 on December 12. The pairing appeared on UFC broadcast partner Paramount+’s main-card announcement during the November 14 event-night rollout, with the written post published early November 15 UTC.

UFC’s event listing identifies T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as the venue. The main card is scheduled for 2 a.m. UTC on December 13, or 6 p.m. Pacific on Saturday, December 12. Those times refer to the start of the televised main card, not a confirmed walkout time for this individual fight.

The graphic explicitly lists Phillips–Ewing at 135 pounds. Neither the announcement nor the event listing supplies a bout-specific round count, a reason for the matchmaking or a statement from either athlete. There is no title designation attached to their contest, unlike the BMF championship label at the top of the same artwork.

Ewing’s next assignment follows the Estevam finish

Ewing’s most recent completed fight on his official UFC athlete page is the April 4 meeting with Rafael Estevam. That bout ended by knockout or technical knockout at 1:44 of the third round. The December date would bring him back more than eight months after that appearance, rather than on a quick turnaround.

His profile lists a 10-2 professional record and a ten-fight winning streak. Seven victories have come by knockout, with another by submission and two by decision.

The 28-year-old’s earlier UFC appearance was against Malcolm Wellmaker on November 15, 2025. It went the full three rounds and ended by unanimous decision. His first two listed Octagon outings therefore supplied different kinds of experience: one requiring the judges and one ending before the final horn.

UFC’s year-end review identified Ewing’s debut as one of 2025’s notable short-notice wins. He received the call on the Thursday of fight week before stepping into Madison Square Garden that Saturday. The promotion described him as a +370 underdog against Wellmaker, making the decision win an immediate upset on a major card. The new December booking is being announced roughly four weeks before fight night, a different timetable from that last-minute introduction.

Phillips brings the longer UFC résumé

Phillips, 31, is listed at 12-5 on his UFC profile. His latest completed entry is the April 18 bout against Charles Jourdain, which went all 15 minutes. The December assignment gives him his next listed appearance after that spring contest. His preceding appearances against Vinicius Oliveira and Rob Font also lasted three rounds, giving him a recent run of fights that all required the scorecards.

The official measurements give Phillips a 72-inch reach to Ewing’s 69.5 inches, and a height of 5-foot-8 against 5-foot-6½. Both athletes are listed as active bantamweights.

Phillips–Ewing sits beneath the Damian Pinas–Baisangur Susurkaev matchup on the main-card artwork. The announced lineup also has Alex Pereira against Sergei Pavlovich and Brandon Moreno against Charles Johnson, with Charles Oliveira–Diego Lopes at the top. Oliveira has separately discussed the BMF title expectations attached to that headliner. The graphic is a scheduled card announcement, not a set of completed results.