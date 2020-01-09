Kyle Bochniak Released By UFC, Looking For A New Home

Kyle Bochniak Tests Free Agency After Being Cut By UFC

Kyle Bochniak is no longer competing in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. This comes on the back of a three fight losing streak.

Bochniak was once considered to be one of the brightest prospects in the UFC”s stacked featherweight division. Undefeated when he was signed to the organization in 2016, there was hopes for the Massachusetts-born fighter. However these aspirations were never realized, as he lost his debut to Charles Rosa.

Although he would win his next fight, Bochniak was never able to put together a winning streak. He was in exciting fights, including one with Zabit Magomedsharipov. However, he was more often than not, on the losing end of these matches.

That is why, as he said in a Twitter post, Kyle Bochniak was released by the UFC. As he explains, he is left looking for a new place to call home. This does not come as a big shock, considering he went 2-5 in the promotion, including a three fight skid.

Currently exploring free agency & excited to see what the future holds. The journey is far from over. Let’s get this work. Who would you be excited to see me sign with? pic.twitter.com/LQ9gJ7p48I — Kyle Bochniak (@KyleBochniak) January 8, 2020

Bochniak was an exciting fighter in the UFC, he is sure to land on his feet. Not to mention with organizations like the PFL, and of course Bellator, he has plenty of options. It will be interesting to see where he lands.

Who do you think Kyle Bochniak will end up signing with, now that he is a free agent?