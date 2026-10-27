KSW Upholds Sergiusz Zając Win After Salim El Ouassaidi Protest

KSW rejected Salim El Ouassaidi’s protest on October 15, upholding Sergiusz Zając’s win at KSW 122 in Rzeszów, Poland. The fight took place on October 10.

His team alleged that back-of-head strikes affected the outcome. Head referee Tomasz Bronder convened a panel with Paulina Świder and Łukasz Bosacki, providing footage from every available KSW camera. KSW said its reviewers also officiate at UFC and IMMAF events.

Why the panel would not overturn the result

Bronder found the strikes legal and referee Aleh Miliakou properly positioned nearby. Bosacki agreed about the finishing elbows and stressed that the protected target is not the entire rear of the head.

Świder cautioned that replay made precise contact difficult to establish because the prohibited area is small. She nevertheless saw no unequivocal basis to override the referee’s closer perspective and supported his decision.

Quick work for Sergiusz Zając 👊 Brutal knockout in Rzeszów! XTB #KSW122 | 🇵🇱 @CANALPLUS_SPORT | 🌍 KSWTV pic.twitter.com/JkdPJJFJyx — KSW (@KSW_MMA) October 10, 2026

The rules and the limits of replay

KSW’s published rules prohibit blows to the back of the head, neck and spine. The defined rear-head strip runs from the crown toward the occipital junction, with a one-inch tolerance on either side; the restricted area also covers the neck’s full width. This distinction explains why the panel addressed the location of contact, rather than treating every elbow landing behind an opponent’s ear as automatically illegal.

The currently published rulebook makes the referee the bout’s sole arbiter and the only person authorized to stop it. It also allows video or other verification when a protest concerns an evident rules breach. Its separate VAR section reserves the choice to consult replay to the in-cage referee. It permits the referee to inspect the footage or consult a designated official who also works in the cage, not a scorecard judge. VAR can be consulted during a break in action or after a fight. The referee’s authority begins when inspectors leave the cage and ends when they re-enter after the contest. That current procedural description should not be mistaken for a claim that VAR was used during this bout.

A separate penalty had already applied

The contest had a 95-kilogram catchweight limit. Zając weighed 97.6 kilograms, while El Ouassaidi was listed at 95. KSW’s official morning weigh-in notice on October 9 imposed a 50-percent purse deduction on Zając and a one-point penalty at the start of the first round. Those sanctions concerned the weight miss, not the later allegation about illegal strikes.

The promotion’s final event report records Zając’s victory as a knockout by punches at 1:09 of round one. It describes early leg kicks and pressure, followed by knees and elbows as El Ouassaidi sought a takedown, then punches on the ground.