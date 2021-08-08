(Video) Karolina Kowalkiewicz Passionately Crying after UFC 265 Loss: “I need to maybe find a new passion in life”

Karolina Kowalkiewicz was heartbroken after her loss at UFC 265. Kowalkiewicz broke down live on Instagram, crying to her fans as she shared her most inner thoughts about her career.

Kowalkiewicz fought a very tough fight against a veteran of the sport in Jessica Penne. Penne has always been known for her toughness, grit, and ability to submit girls if fights go to the ground.

Out of Penne’s 14 wins, 8 of them came by way of submission. Penne had to work her wrestling to take her opponents down to initiate her grappling for most of those victories. However, Kowalkiewicz quickly followed Jessica to the mat, which was her ultimate downfall.

Once both competitors made their way to the canvas, Penne was able to work her skills and get Karolina in an armbar. The hold was extremely tight, forcing her to tap early on into the grip.

Kowalkiewicz Passionately Crying After UFC 265 Loss

After tapping, Karolina was visibly upset. Furthermore, she took to social media to talk with her fans and share the following plans for her future. Relatively quickly into the video, Kowalkiewicz broke into tears, showing her true passion for the sport.

“I need to maybe find a new passion in life, and that hurts. Simply.” Karolina said on Instagram.

UFC Career in Danger

The loss against Penne marked five losses in a row for the former Polish KSW flyweight champion. Usually, three losses in a row mark a fighter’s exit from the UFC. However, Kowalkiewicz is still with the company for the time being.

If Karolina is ultimately cut from the UFC, her chances to return to KSW are high, mainly because the promotion is stationed in her home country.

However, if Kowalkiewicz attempts to take a break from the sport or even retire, it’ll be interesting to see where her passions take her in life.